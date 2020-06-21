Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jun 20, 2020 | 10:55pm EDT

Trump holds first rally in months in Tulsa

President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he enters his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he enters his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he enters his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
1 / 31
A supporter of President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the BOK Center in Tulsa. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A supporter of President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the BOK Center in Tulsa. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A supporter of President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the BOK Center in Tulsa. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
2 / 31
A supporter of President Donald Trump listens more than an hour and a half into the president's speech. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A supporter of President Donald Trump listens more than an hour and a half into the president's speech. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A supporter of President Donald Trump listens more than an hour and a half into the president's speech. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
3 / 31
A supporter of President Donald Trump in the crowd wears a shirt reading "It's OK To Be White" while listening to the president. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A supporter of President Donald Trump in the crowd wears a shirt reading "It's OK To Be White" while listening to the president. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A supporter of President Donald Trump in the crowd wears a shirt reading "It's OK To Be White" while listening to the president. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
4 / 31
President Donald Trump reacts as he takes the stage. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Donald Trump reacts as he takes the stage. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
President Donald Trump reacts as he takes the stage. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
5 / 31
Supporters of President Donald Trump wait for him to appear, 25 minutes before he was scheduled to speak. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters of President Donald Trump wait for him to appear, 25 minutes before he was scheduled to speak. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump wait for him to appear, 25 minutes before he was scheduled to speak. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
6 / 31
A protester shouts at President Donald Trump supporters outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A protester shouts at President Donald Trump supporters outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A protester shouts at President Donald Trump supporters outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 31
A Tulsa police officer reacts outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A Tulsa police officer reacts outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A Tulsa police officer reacts outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 31
Supporters look on outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters look on outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Supporters look on outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 31
People protest against racial injustice near the site of the Trump rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People protest against racial injustice near the site of the Trump rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
People protest against racial injustice near the site of the Trump rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 31
A demonstrator holds holds a banner outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A demonstrator holds holds a banner outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A demonstrator holds holds a banner outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 31
A protester shouts outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A protester shouts outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A protester shouts outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 31
A young boy wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and "Trump 2020" button talks to the man carrying him as Trump speaks. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A young boy wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and "Trump 2020" button talks to the man carrying him as Trump speaks. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A young boy wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and "Trump 2020" button talks to the man carrying him as Trump speaks. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
13 / 31
President Donald Trump stands at the podium listening to his supporters cheer. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Donald Trump stands at the podium listening to his supporters cheer. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
President Donald Trump stands at the podium listening to his supporters cheer. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
14 / 31
Supporters look on outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters look on outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Supporters look on outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 31
President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
16 / 31
A Black supporter of President Donald Trump holds up a "Make America Great Again" sign as the president arrives. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A Black supporter of President Donald Trump holds up a "Make America Great Again" sign as the president arrives. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A Black supporter of President Donald Trump holds up a "Make America Great Again" sign as the president arrives. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
17 / 31
Marc Short, Chief of Staff for Vice President Mike Pence, and Katie Miller, the vice president's press secretary and wife of President Trump's adviser Stephen Miller, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, attend the rally. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Marc Short, Chief of Staff for Vice President Mike Pence, and Katie Miller, the vice president's press secretary and wife of President Trump's adviser Stephen Miller, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, attend the rally. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Marc Short, Chief of Staff for Vice President Mike Pence, and Katie Miller, the vice president's press secretary and wife of President Trump's adviser Stephen Miller, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, attend the rally. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
18 / 31
Supporters listen to the final minutes of President Donald Trump nearly two hour long speech. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters listen to the final minutes of President Donald Trump nearly two hour long speech. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Supporters listen to the final minutes of President Donald Trump nearly two hour long speech. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
19 / 31
People argue outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People argue outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
People argue outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
20 / 31
Supporters of President Donald Trump scream and cheer without protective masks as the president enters his campaign rally. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters of President Donald Trump scream and cheer without protective masks as the president enters his campaign rally. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump scream and cheer without protective masks as the president enters his campaign rally. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
21 / 31
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers stand in front of protesters outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers stand in front of protesters outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers stand in front of protesters outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
22 / 31
A woman argues with a Trump supporter (not pictured) outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman argues with a Trump supporter (not pictured) outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A woman argues with a Trump supporter (not pictured) outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
23 / 31
A vendor sells merchandise outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A vendor sells merchandise outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A vendor sells merchandise outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
24 / 31
People protest against racial injustice near the site of the rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People protest against racial injustice near the site of the rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
People protest against racial injustice near the site of the rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
25 / 31
A police officer shouts at protesters outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A police officer shouts at protesters outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A police officer shouts at protesters outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
26 / 31
A man is detained by law enforcement officers during a protest against racial injustice near the site of the rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man is detained by law enforcement officers during a protest against racial injustice near the site of the rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A man is detained by law enforcement officers during a protest against racial injustice near the site of the rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
27 / 31
Supporters of President Donald Trump walk outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of President Donald Trump walk outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump walk outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
28 / 31
A child has his temperature checked outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A child has his temperature checked outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A child has his temperature checked outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
29 / 31
A Trump supporter shakes hands with a man outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A Trump supporter shakes hands with a man outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A Trump supporter shakes hands with a man outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
30 / 31
An Oklahoma National Guard soldier stands outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Oklahoma National Guard soldier stands outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
An Oklahoma National Guard soldier stands outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

Next Slideshows

Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

People across the United States march to demand racial justice on the day commemorating the end of Black slavery a century and a half ago.

1:03am EDT
The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

In 1921, Tulsa was the site of one of the country's bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence, when white mobs attacked Black citizens and businesses with guns and...

Jun 19 2020
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

People around the world join a wave of demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality, triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of...

Jun 19 2020
Confederate monuments come down across America

Confederate monuments come down across America

Across the United States, Confederate monuments and statues are removed following the death of George Floyd.

Jun 19 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

People across the United States march to demand racial justice on the day commemorating the end of Black slavery a century and a half ago.

The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

In 1921, Tulsa was the site of one of the country's bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence, when white mobs attacked Black citizens and businesses with guns and explosives dropped from airplanes.

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

People around the world join a wave of demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality, triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of U.S. police.

Confederate monuments come down across America

Confederate monuments come down across America

Across the United States, Confederate monuments and statues are removed following the death of George Floyd.

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic

Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic

Students graduate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran says it successfully tests new naval cruise missile

Iran says it successfully tests new naval cruise missile

Iran said its navy had successfully fired a new locally made cruise missile during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast