Trump holds first rally in months in Tulsa
President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he enters his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A supporter of President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the BOK Center in Tulsa. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A supporter of President Donald Trump listens more than an hour and a half into the president's speech. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A supporter of President Donald Trump in the crowd wears a shirt reading "It's OK To Be White" while listening to the president. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump reacts as he takes the stage. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of President Donald Trump wait for him to appear, 25 minutes before he was scheduled to speak. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A protester shouts at President Donald Trump supporters outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Tulsa police officer reacts outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters look on outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People protest against racial injustice near the site of the Trump rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A demonstrator holds holds a banner outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester shouts outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A young boy wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and "Trump 2020" button talks to the man carrying him as Trump speaks. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump stands at the podium listening to his supporters cheer. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters look on outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A Black supporter of President Donald Trump holds up a "Make America Great Again" sign as the president arrives. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Marc Short, Chief of Staff for Vice President Mike Pence, and Katie Miller, the vice president's press secretary and wife of President Trump's adviser Stephen Miller, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, attend the rally. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters listen to the final minutes of President Donald Trump nearly two hour long speech. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People argue outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President Donald Trump scream and cheer without protective masks as the president enters his campaign rally. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers stand in front of protesters outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman argues with a Trump supporter (not pictured) outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A vendor sells merchandise outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People protest against racial injustice near the site of the rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A police officer shouts at protesters outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man is detained by law enforcement officers during a protest against racial injustice near the site of the rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President Donald Trump walk outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A child has his temperature checked outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Trump supporter shakes hands with a man outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Oklahoma National Guard soldier stands outside the venue. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
