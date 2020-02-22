Edition:
Trump holds Las Vegas campaign rally

President Donald Trump talks with supporters that he called up on to the stage during a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman in the crowd becomes emotional during the rally. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Supporters line up before the Las Vegas rally. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

An impersonator of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who goes by the name "Howard X" repeatedly calls President Donald Trump "a great dictator" as he interacts with Trump supporters lining up to attend the rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer during his campaign rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A supporter shows off a 2nd Amendment-themed tattoo as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Supporters of President Donald Trump react as he arrives for his campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Impersonators of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump attend campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Vice President Mike Pence speaks ahead of President Donald Trump in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A dog sits in the front row of the crowd. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Supporters cheer as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend his campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Elvis Presley impersonator Jeff Stanulis holds a Donald Trump doll as he interacts with Trump supporters gathered in line for the rally. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Supporters wearing Trump 2020 cowboy hats gather in line at the Las Vegas Convention Center. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Supporters line up to attend President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Crowds gather to attend President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

