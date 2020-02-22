Trump holds Las Vegas campaign rally
President Donald Trump talks with supporters that he called up on to the stage during a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman in the crowd becomes emotional during the rally. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters line up before the Las Vegas rally. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An impersonator of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who goes by the name "Howard X" repeatedly calls President Donald Trump "a great dictator" as he interacts with Trump supporters lining up to attend the rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center....more
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer during his campaign rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter shows off a 2nd Amendment-themed tattoo as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters of President Donald Trump react as he arrives for his campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Impersonators of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump attend campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Mike Pence speaks ahead of President Donald Trump in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A dog sits in the front row of the crowd. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters cheer as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend his campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Elvis Presley impersonator Jeff Stanulis holds a Donald Trump doll as he interacts with Trump supporters gathered in line for the rally. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon
Supporters wearing Trump 2020 cowboy hats gather in line at the Las Vegas Convention Center. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon
Supporters line up to attend President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon
Crowds gather to attend President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon
