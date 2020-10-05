Trump hospitalized for COVID treatment
President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he briefly rides by in the presidential motorcade in front of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for COVID-19 in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss...more
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about President Donald Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland,...more
President Donald Trump rides in front of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Supporters rally for President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Supporters rally for President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May
A police officer stands by as Secret Service agents and supporters run alongside President Donald Trump's motorcade, as Trump rides outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May
A man protesting against President Donald Trump argues with a supporter outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May
President Donald Trump participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley October 4, in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical...more
U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, flanked by other doctors, talks to reporters about President Donald Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
President Donald Trump speaks from his hospital room, in this still image taken from a video supplied by the White House, October 3. The White House/Handout via REUTERS
A woman in support of Black Lives Matter protests outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May
A supporter drives by holding up four fingers for President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May
President walks to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump works in a conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 3. Joyce N. Boghosia/The White House/Handout via REUTERS
A Trump supporter drives by Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May
President Donald Trump works in the Presidential Suite while receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. Joyce N. Boghosia/The White House/Handout via REUTERS
Supporters rally at a vigil for President Donald Trump outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters huddle for warmth as they stand vigil for President Donald Trump outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pats U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, on the back following a media briefing about President Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland,...more
Supporters of President Trump take part in a car parade in Columbus, Ohio, October 3. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
White House staff members wait to watch President Donald Trump depart by helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, on the South Lawn of the White House, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by helicopter, October 2. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter as he departs the White House to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows follows President to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Trump boards the Marine One helicopter to depart the White House and fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House aides, including the military aide carrying the nuclear launch codes known as "the nuclear football," follow President Trump as he boards the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2....more
President Trump disembarks from the Marine One helicopter followed by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as he arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A crowd of members of the public gathers outside the gates of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as the Marine One helicopter lands, October 2. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
U.S. Secret Service agents stand at their posts as the Marine One helicopter departs to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
