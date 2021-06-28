Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jun 28, 2021 | 1:24pm EDT

Trump hosts first rally since leaving White House

Former U.S. President Trump holds his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Former U.S. President Trump holds his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Former U.S. President Trump holds his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
1 / 25
Former U.S. President Donald Trump toss out hats during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Former U.S. President Donald Trump toss out hats during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Former U.S. President Donald Trump toss out hats during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 25
A Lorain County SWAT officer and a sheriff attend to a woman during the first post-presidency campaign rally of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

A Lorain County SWAT officer and a sheriff attend to a woman during the first post-presidency campaign rally of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
A Lorain County SWAT officer and a sheriff attend to a woman during the first post-presidency campaign rally of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
3 / 25
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to a boy as supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to a boy as supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to a boy as supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 25
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump hold up a banner mocking U.S. President Joe Biden as they gather for Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump hold up a banner mocking U.S. President Joe Biden as they gather for Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump hold up a banner mocking U.S. President Joe Biden as they gather for Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 25
Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds hats as he gestures during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds hats as he gestures during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds hats as he gestures during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
6 / 25
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 25
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump attend his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump attend his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump attend his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 25
My Pillow CEO Michael Lindell attends former U.S. President Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

My Pillow CEO Michael Lindell attends former U.S. President Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
My Pillow CEO Michael Lindell attends former U.S. President Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
9 / 25
A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
10 / 25
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 25
Flags and a banner flutter in the wind as supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Flags and a banner flutter in the wind as supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Flags and a banner flutter in the wind as supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 25
Former White House aide and Republican congressional candidate Max Miller waves during former U.S. President Donald Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Former White House aide and Republican congressional candidate Max Miller waves during former U.S. President Donald Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Former White House aide and Republican congressional candidate Max Miller waves during former U.S. President Donald Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 25
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump attend his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump attend his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump attend his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 25
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 25
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump stand near Confederate and U.S. flags as they gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump stand near Confederate and U.S. flags as they gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump stand near Confederate and U.S. flags as they gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 25
Former White House aide Max Miller speaks next to former U.S. President Donald Trump at Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Former White House aide Max Miller speaks next to former U.S. President Donald Trump at Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Former White House aide Max Miller speaks next to former U.S. President Donald Trump at Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
17 / 25
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump attend his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump attend his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump attend his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
18 / 25
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump attend his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump attend his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump attend his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
19 / 25
Former U.S. President Donald Trump points during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Former U.S. President Donald Trump points during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Former U.S. President Donald Trump points during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
20 / 25
A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a sign at Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a sign at Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a sign at Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
21 / 25
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
22 / 25
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gives a thumbs down while speaking to the crowd at former U.S. President Donald Trump’s rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gives a thumbs down while speaking to the crowd at former U.S. President Donald Trump’s rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gives a thumbs down while speaking to the crowd at former U.S. President Donald Trump’s rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
23 / 25
Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
24 / 25
A car is painted in support of former U.S. President Donald Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 25. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A car is painted in support of former U.S. President Donald Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 25. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
A car is painted in support of former U.S. President Donald Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 25. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Celebrating Pride worldwide

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.

12:26pm EDT
Pacific Northwest bakes in record-breaking heat wave

Pacific Northwest bakes in record-breaking heat wave

Temperatures soared on Sunday to an all-time high of 112 degrees Fahrenheit in Oregon's largest city as a record heat wave blistered the Pacific Northwest.

10:47am EDT
Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse

Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse

Searchers worked to find more than 150 missing residents amid the rubble of a Florida condo building that collapsed as questions arose about the tower's...

10:25am EDT
Memorable moments from the BET Awards

Memorable moments from the BET Awards

Highlights from the show, which celebrates Black excellence in music, film and sports.

9:18am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.

Pacific Northwest bakes in record-breaking heat wave

Pacific Northwest bakes in record-breaking heat wave

Temperatures soared on Sunday to an all-time high of 112 degrees Fahrenheit in Oregon's largest city as a record heat wave blistered the Pacific Northwest.

Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse

Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse

Searchers worked to find more than 150 missing residents amid the rubble of a Florida condo building that collapsed as questions arose about the tower's structural integrity in Surfside, a shore town near Miami, Florida.

Memorable moments from the BET Awards

Memorable moments from the BET Awards

Highlights from the show, which celebrates Black excellence in music, film and sports.

U.S. gymnasts clinch spots on Tokyo Olympics squad

U.S. gymnasts clinch spots on Tokyo Olympics squad

America's gymnastics elite punched their tickets to Tokyo this weekend at the U.S. Olympic trials in St. Louis, less than a month before the Summer Games.

First stage of Tour de France marred by two huge crashes

First stage of Tour de France marred by two huge crashes

A roadside spectator holding a cardboard sign caused a massive pile-up during the first stage of the Tour de France, which left several top riders held up, while another huge pileup with 7.5 km left brought down Chris Froome and others.

Hopes dim for missing people in collapsed Miami building

Hopes dim for missing people in collapsed Miami building

The search for more than 150 missing people in a Florida high-rise condominium building that collapsed grew more desperate as a smoldering fire hampered rescue efforts and officials said they have not located any signs of life in the debris.

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 years, six months for George Floyd's murder

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 years, six months for George Floyd's murder

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years, six months on Friday for murdering George Floyd in May 2020 after a trial that was widely seen as a watershed moment in the history of U.S. policing.

Vice President Harris visits U.S.-Mexico border

Vice President Harris visits U.S.-Mexico border

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, aiming to counter claims from Republicans she has been slow to visit the region as part of her role addressing the root causes of immigration.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast