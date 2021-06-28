Trump hosts first rally since leaving White House
Former U.S. President Trump holds his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Former U.S. President Donald Trump toss out hats during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Lorain County SWAT officer and a sheriff attend to a woman during the first post-presidency campaign rally of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to a boy as supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump hold up a banner mocking U.S. President Joe Biden as they gather for Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon...more
Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds hats as he gestures during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump attend his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
My Pillow CEO Michael Lindell attends former U.S. President Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Flags and a banner flutter in the wind as supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former White House aide and Republican congressional candidate Max Miller waves during former U.S. President Donald Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump attend his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump stand near Confederate and U.S. flags as they gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former White House aide Max Miller speaks next to former U.S. President Donald Trump at Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump attend his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump attend his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Former U.S. President Donald Trump points during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a sign at Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gives a thumbs down while speaking to the crowd at former U.S. President Donald Trump’s rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 26. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
A car is painted in support of former U.S. President Donald Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, June 25. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
