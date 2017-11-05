Trump in Asia
President Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold hats they signed, reading "Donald & Shinzo Make Alliance Even Greater" before lunch and a round of golf. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump puts on a U.S. Pacific Air Forces bomber jacket before delivering remarks to members of the U.S. military at Yokota Air Base in Japan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump greets members of the U.S. military at Yokota Air Base. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Melania Trump and Akie Abe pose for photo at Mikimoto Pearl head shop in Tokyo's Ginza district. REUTERS/David Mareuil/Pool
President Trump and his wife Melania are welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a dinner at Ginza Ukai Tei in Tokyo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Police officers hold people inside shops as President Trump, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and their wives eat dinner nearby at Ginza Ukai Tei in Tokyo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greet people as they play a round of golf at Kasumigaseki Country Club. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Melania Trump poses with Japan's first lady Akie Abe, alongside Ama divers, during their visit to the Mikimoto Pearl head shop in Tokyo's Ginza district. REUTERS/Katsumi Kasahara/Pool
President Trump delivers remarks to members of the U.S. military at Yokota Air Base. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump departs after a round of golf with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Kasumigaseki Country Club. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump holds a hat he and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed, reading "Donald & Shinzo Make Alliance Even Greater" before lunch and a round of golf. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump and his wife Melania depart after a dinner with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe at a restaurant in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
President Trump concludes remarks to members of the U.S. military at Yokota Air Base. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wave to reporters after they signed hats. REUTERS/Frank Robichon/Pool
President Trump is greeted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Kasumigaseki Country Club. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at U.S. Air Force Yokota base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump flies via Marine One helicopter over the Tokyo suburbs. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
