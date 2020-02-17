Edition:
Trump kicks off Daytona 500 with limo lap

President Trump rides in the presidential limousine ahead of the start of the Daytona 500 Nascar race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 16. Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack in his presidential limousine, drawing cheers from fans at NASCAR's most prestigious race not long after completing a dramatic flyby on Air Force One. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump ride in the presidential limousine as they take a pace lap ahead of the start of the Daytona 500 Nascar race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 16. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Air Force One lands at Daytona Beach International Airport prior to the Daytona 500. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Fans at the top of the grandstands look on as Air Force One lands at Daytona Beach International Airport prior to the Daytona 500. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Fans react as the car containing President Trump drives on the apron of the track prior to the Daytona 500. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump ride in the presidential limousine as they take a pace lap ahead of the start of the Daytona 500. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Fans watch the track before the Daytona 500. Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
President Trump stands by the presidential limousine as the US Air Force Thunderbirds fly overhead before the start of the Daytona 500. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump listen to the Star Spangled Banner at the NASCAR Daytona 500. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
President Donald Trump gives a speech alongside first lady Melania Trump in Victory Lane prior to the Daytona 500. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
President Trump watches alongside first lady Melania Trump from the 500 Club suites prior to the Daytona 500. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Air Force One departs Daytona Beach International Airport. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
