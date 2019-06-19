Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign in Florida
President Donald Trump reacts on stage formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump speaks as he formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter holds a placard during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump formally kicking off his re-election bid in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Trump supporters Laureen Vartanian and Maureen Bailey who are twins pose for a photo at a rally for President Donald Trump at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump speaks as he formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump reacts on stage formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man with a U.S flag bowtie poses for a photo at a rally for President Donald Trump at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump reacts on stage formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man calls the media losers as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man carries a "Fake News" t-shirt following President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Press secretary Sarah Sanders speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump and press secretary Sarah Sanders hug at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump reacts with supporters formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner react as President Donald Trump formally kicks off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump Jr., eldest son of President Donald Trump reacts with Kimberly Guilfoyle as the President formally kicks off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on stage to formally kick off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump reacts with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence on stage formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
