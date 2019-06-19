Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jun 18, 2019

Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign in Florida

President Donald Trump reacts on stage formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump reacts on stage formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
President Donald Trump reacts on stage formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
1 / 19
President Donald Trump speaks as he formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump speaks as he formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks as he formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2 / 19
A supporter holds a placard during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump formally kicking off his re-election bid in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A supporter holds a placard during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump formally kicking off his re-election bid in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A supporter holds a placard during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump formally kicking off his re-election bid in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
3 / 19
Trump supporters Laureen Vartanian and Maureen Bailey who are twins pose for a photo at a rally for President Donald Trump at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Trump supporters Laureen Vartanian and Maureen Bailey who are twins pose for a photo at a rally for President Donald Trump at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Trump supporters Laureen Vartanian and Maureen Bailey who are twins pose for a photo at a rally for President Donald Trump at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4 / 19
President Donald Trump speaks as he formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump speaks as he formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks as he formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
5 / 19
President Donald Trump reacts on stage formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump reacts on stage formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
President Donald Trump reacts on stage formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
6 / 19
A man with a U.S flag bowtie poses for a photo at a rally for President Donald Trump at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man with a U.S flag bowtie poses for a photo at a rally for President Donald Trump at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A man with a U.S flag bowtie poses for a photo at a rally for President Donald Trump at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
7 / 19
President Donald Trump reacts on stage formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump reacts on stage formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
President Donald Trump reacts on stage formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
8 / 19
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
9 / 19
A man calls the media losers as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man calls the media losers as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A man calls the media losers as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
10 / 19
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
11 / 19
A man carries a "Fake News" t-shirt following President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man carries a "Fake News" t-shirt following President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A man carries a "Fake News" t-shirt following President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
12 / 19
Press secretary Sarah Sanders speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Press secretary Sarah Sanders speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Press secretary Sarah Sanders speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
13 / 19
President Donald Trump and press secretary Sarah Sanders hug at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President Donald Trump and press secretary Sarah Sanders hug at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
President Donald Trump and press secretary Sarah Sanders hug at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
14 / 19
President Donald Trump reacts with supporters formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump reacts with supporters formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
President Donald Trump reacts with supporters formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
15 / 19
White House senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner react as President Donald Trump formally kicks off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner react as President Donald Trump formally kicks off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
White House senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner react as President Donald Trump formally kicks off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
16 / 19
Donald Trump Jr., eldest son of President Donald Trump reacts with Kimberly Guilfoyle as the President formally kicks off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Donald Trump Jr., eldest son of President Donald Trump reacts with Kimberly Guilfoyle as the President formally kicks off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Donald Trump Jr., eldest son of President Donald Trump reacts with Kimberly Guilfoyle as the President formally kicks off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
17 / 19
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on stage to formally kick off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on stage to formally kick off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on stage to formally kick off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
18 / 19
President Donald Trump reacts with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence on stage formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump reacts with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence on stage formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
President Donald Trump reacts with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence on stage formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
19 / 19
Women's World Cup: Day 12

Women's World Cup: Day 12

Women's World Cup: Day 12

Women's World Cup: Day 12

Highlights from June 18 at the Women's World Cup in France.

5:45pm EDT
White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were...

1:40pm EDT
MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

12:40pm EDT
Two strong earthquakes shake southwest China

Two strong earthquakes shake southwest China

Two strong earthquakes, roughly 30 minutes apart, hit the southwestern province of Sichuan late on Monday, with shaking felt in key regional cities, such as the...

11:30am EDT

Women's World Cup: Day 12

Women's World Cup: Day 12

Highlights from June 18 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Royals, races and headwear at the annual racing event that draws around 300,000 people over five days.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Two strong earthquakes shake southwest China

Two strong earthquakes shake southwest China

Two strong earthquakes, roughly 30 minutes apart, hit the southwestern province of Sichuan late on Monday, with shaking felt in key regional cities, such as the provincial capital of Chengdu and the metropolis of Chongqing.

Millions of Canadians cheer Toronto Raptors in NBA victory parade

Millions of Canadians cheer Toronto Raptors in NBA victory parade

The Toronto Raptors return to Toronto for a victory parade after winning the NBA Finals.

Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

Highlights from the 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Ousted ex-Egyptian president Mursi dies

Ousted ex-Egyptian president Mursi dies

Ousted former Egyptian Islamist president Mohamed Mursi died after he collapsed in a Cairo court while on trial on espionage charges, authorities said.

View More

