Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 1, 2017 | 12:30am EST

Trump lights the National Christmas Tree

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 11
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony with hosts Dean Cain and Kathy Lee Gifford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony with hosts Dean Cain and Kathy Lee Gifford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony with hosts Dean Cain and Kathy Lee Gifford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 11
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, seated with his wife White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump and their children, looks over at President Donald Trump as he bows his head during the prayer. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, seated with his wife White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump and their children, looks over at President Donald Trump as he bows his head during the prayer. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, seated with his wife White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump and their children, looks over at President Donald Trump as he bows his head during the prayer. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 11
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 11
Donald Trump Jr takes a picture as he and his wife Vanessa attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump Jr takes a picture as he and his wife Vanessa attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Donald Trump Jr takes a picture as he and his wife Vanessa attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 11
President Donald Trump attends the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump attends the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
President Donald Trump attends the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 11
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, seated with Interior Secretary�Ryan Zinke (L), participate in the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, seated with Interior Secretary�Ryan Zinke (L), participate in the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, seated with Interior Secretary�Ryan Zinke (L), participate in the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 11
First lady Melania Trump, with President Donald Trump and hosts Dean Cain (L) and Kathie Lee Gifford (2nd L), reacts after she pressed the button to light the tree. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Melania Trump, with President Donald Trump and hosts Dean Cain (L) and Kathie Lee Gifford (2nd L), reacts after she pressed the button to light the tree. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
First lady Melania Trump, with President Donald Trump and hosts Dean Cain (L) and Kathie Lee Gifford (2nd L), reacts after she pressed the button to light the tree. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 11
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump sits with husband and fellow senior adviser Jared Kushner and their sons, Theodore and Joseph; and Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump sits with husband and fellow senior adviser Jared Kushner and their sons, Theodore and Joseph; and Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump sits with husband and fellow senior adviser Jared Kushner and their sons, Theodore and Joseph; and Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 11
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 11
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are silhouetted against the tree as they depart. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are silhouetted against the tree as they depart. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are silhouetted against the tree as they depart. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Escalating election crisis in Honduras

Escalating election crisis in Honduras

Next Slideshows

Escalating election crisis in Honduras

Escalating election crisis in Honduras

Honduran police fired tear gas at rock-hurling protesters after a widely criticized presidential election that saw the opposition cry foul as the incumbent...

12:05am EST
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 30 2017
Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Nov 30 2017
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

Nov 30 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year: Protests

Pictures of the year: Protests

Our top protest photos from the past year.

Escalating election crisis in Honduras

Escalating election crisis in Honduras

Honduran police fired tear gas at rock-hurling protesters after a widely criticized presidential election that saw the opposition cry foul as the incumbent slowly pulled ahead four days after the vote.

Los Angeles Auto Show

Los Angeles Auto Show

Highlights from the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

From 'fraud' to 'bubble': Wall Street sizes up Bitcoin

From 'fraud' to 'bubble': Wall Street sizes up Bitcoin

Top executives in the financial industry share their views on cryptocurrencies.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Pope visits Myanmar and Bangladesh

Pope visits Myanmar and Bangladesh

Pope Francis urged respect for human rights during a visit to Myanmar, before the second leg of his trip to Bangladesh.

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

Bali volcano erupts

Bali volcano erupts

Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts after spewing huge columns of ash over the past few days.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast