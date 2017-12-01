Trump lights the National Christmas Tree
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony with hosts Dean Cain and Kathy Lee Gifford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, seated with his wife White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump and their children, looks over at President Donald Trump as he bows his head during the prayer. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump Jr takes a picture as he and his wife Vanessa attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump attends the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, seated with Interior Secretary�Ryan Zinke (L), participate in the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Melania Trump, with President Donald Trump and hosts Dean Cain (L) and Kathie Lee Gifford (2nd L), reacts after she pressed the button to light the tree. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump sits with husband and fellow senior adviser Jared Kushner and their sons, Theodore and Joseph; and Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are silhouetted against the tree as they depart. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
