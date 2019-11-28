Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan

President Donald Trump eats dinner with U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28, 2019. Trump made an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan on Thursday,...more

President Donald Trump eats dinner with U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28, 2019. Trump made an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan on Thursday, his first trip to the country since becoming president and a week after a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that raised hopes for a revival of peace talks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Close