Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan
President Donald Trump eats dinner with U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28, 2019. Trump made an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan on Thursday,...more
President Donald Trump serves food to U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump takes a photo with U.S. troops during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump meets with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
U.S. troops look on as President Donald Trump eats during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the news media after serving U.S. troops Thanksgiving dinner at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
