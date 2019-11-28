Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 28, 2019 | 3:10pm EST

Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan

President Donald Trump eats dinner with U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28, 2019. Trump made an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan on Thursday, his first trip to the country since becoming president and a week after a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that raised hopes for a revival of peace talks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump eats dinner with U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28, 2019. Trump made an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan on Thursday,...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
President Donald Trump eats dinner with U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28, 2019. Trump made an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan on Thursday, his first trip to the country since becoming president and a week after a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that raised hopes for a revival of peace talks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
1 / 16
President Donald Trump serves food to U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump serves food to U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
President Donald Trump serves food to U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
2 / 16
President Donald Trump eats dinner with U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump eats dinner with U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
President Donald Trump eats dinner with U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
3 / 16
President Donald Trump takes a photo with U.S. troops during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump takes a photo with U.S. troops during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
President Donald Trump takes a photo with U.S. troops during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
4 / 16
President Donald Trump serves U.S. troops food at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump serves U.S. troops food at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
President Donald Trump serves U.S. troops food at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
5 / 16
President Donald Trump serves U.S. troops food at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump serves U.S. troops food at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
President Donald Trump serves U.S. troops food at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
6 / 16
President Donald Trump eats dinner with U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump eats dinner with U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
President Donald Trump eats dinner with U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
7 / 16
President Donald Trump serves U.S. troops food at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump serves U.S. troops food at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
President Donald Trump serves U.S. troops food at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
8 / 16
President Donald Trump eats dinner with U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump eats dinner with U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
President Donald Trump eats dinner with U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
9 / 16
President Donald Trump meets with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump meets with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
President Donald Trump meets with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
10 / 16
President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
11 / 16
President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
12 / 16
President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
13 / 16
U.S. troops look on as President Donald Trump eats during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. troops look on as President Donald Trump eats during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
U.S. troops look on as President Donald Trump eats during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
14 / 16
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the news media after serving U.S. troops Thanksgiving dinner at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the news media after serving U.S. troops Thanksgiving dinner at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the news media after serving U.S. troops Thanksgiving dinner at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
15 / 16
President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, November 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Hong Kong protesters stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

Hong Kong protesters stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

Next Slideshows

Hong Kong protesters stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

Hong Kong protesters stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong, some draped in U.S. flags, stage a "Thanksgiving" rally in response to China warning the U.S. that it would take "firm...

2:40pm EST
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Highlights from the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

1:40pm EST
Iraq protesters torch Iran consulate in Najaf

Iraq protesters torch Iran consulate in Najaf

Iraqi protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Najaf and set fire to the building bringing a new level of violence to demonstrations...

7:10am EST
Violence in Chile resurges

Violence in Chile resurges

More than five weeks of protests over inequality and shabby social services have left at least 26 dead and more than 13,500 injured in Chile.

Nov 27 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Hong Kong protesters stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

Hong Kong protesters stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong, some draped in U.S. flags, stage a "Thanksgiving" rally in response to China warning the U.S. that it would take "firm counter measures" in response to legislation backing anti-government protesters.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Highlights from the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Iraq protesters torch Iran consulate in Najaf

Iraq protesters torch Iran consulate in Najaf

Iraqi protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Najaf and set fire to the building bringing a new level of violence to demonstrations aimed at the downfall of a government backed by Tehran.

Violence in Chile resurges

Violence in Chile resurges

More than five weeks of protests over inequality and shabby social services have left at least 26 dead and more than 13,500 injured in Chile.

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Remains of protest on trashed Hong Kong university campus

Remains of protest on trashed Hong Kong university campus

Police said they would enter Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Thursday, bringing their near two-week siege of the campus to an end, after final searches for any pro-democracy protesters still hiding turned up empty leaving the compound scattered with debris and defaced with political slogans.

Security forces crack down on Iraqi protesters

Security forces crack down on Iraqi protesters

Protests in Iraq ramp up after security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad and several cities in southern Iraq on Sunday, killing several people and wounding dozens of others in the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast