Trump makes surprise visit to Iraq
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by National Security Adviser John Bolton, meets political and military leaders during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by National Security Adviser John Bolton, first lady Melania Trump and U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Doug Silliman, meets political and military leaders during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. ...more
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump, traveling with first lady Melania Trump, meets political and military leaders and makes a policy speech to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he meets U.S. political and military leaders during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by National Security Adviser John Bolton, meets political and military leaders during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Christmas funeral for migrant girl who died in U.S. custody
A crowd of mourners said goodbye to the 7-year-old Guatemalan migrant girl who died in U.S. custody this month, laying her to rest in a Christmas Day funeral...
Tsunami hits Indonesia
A tsunami strikes the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra following an underwater landslide caused by an erupting volcano.
MORE IN PICTURES
Christmas funeral for migrant girl who died in U.S. custody
A crowd of mourners said goodbye to the 7-year-old Guatemalan migrant girl who died in U.S. custody this month, laying her to rest in a Christmas Day funeral that left her mother so crushed she could not bear to attend.
Tsunami hits Indonesia
A tsunami strikes the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra following an underwater landslide caused by an erupting volcano.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Our top entertainment photos from 2018.
Pictures of the year: Religion
Our top religion photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Conflict
Our top photos from conflict zones this year.
Pictures of the year 2018
Our top news photography from the past year.