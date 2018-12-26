Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 26, 2018 | 6:35pm EST

Trump makes surprise visit to Iraq

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by National Security Adviser John Bolton, meets political and military leaders during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by National Security Adviser John Bolton, meets political and military leaders during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by National Security Adviser John Bolton, meets political and military leaders during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by National Security Adviser John Bolton, first lady Melania Trump and U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Doug Silliman, meets political and military leaders during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by National Security Adviser John Bolton, first lady Melania Trump and U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Doug Silliman, meets political and military leaders during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by National Security Adviser John Bolton, first lady Melania Trump and U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Doug Silliman, meets political and military leaders during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump, traveling with first lady Melania Trump, meets political and military leaders and makes a policy speech to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump, traveling with first lady Melania Trump, meets political and military leaders and makes a policy speech to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump, traveling with first lady Melania Trump, meets political and military leaders and makes a policy speech to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he meets U.S. political and military leaders during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he meets U.S. political and military leaders during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he meets U.S. political and military leaders during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by National Security Adviser John Bolton, meets political and military leaders during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by National Security Adviser John Bolton, meets political and military leaders during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by National Security Adviser John Bolton, meets political and military leaders during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Christmas funeral for migrant girl who died in U.S. custody

Christmas funeral for migrant girl who died in U.S....

Next Slideshows

Christmas funeral for migrant girl who died in U.S. custody

Christmas funeral for migrant girl who died in U.S. custody

A crowd of mourners said goodbye to the 7-year-old Guatemalan migrant girl who died in U.S. custody this month, laying her to rest in a Christmas Day funeral...

6:00pm EST
Tsunami hits Indonesia

Tsunami hits Indonesia

A tsunami strikes the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra following an underwater landslide caused by an erupting volcano.

1:15pm EST
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

12:10pm EST
Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from the past year.

11:45am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Christmas funeral for migrant girl who died in U.S. custody

Christmas funeral for migrant girl who died in U.S. custody

A crowd of mourners said goodbye to the 7-year-old Guatemalan migrant girl who died in U.S. custody this month, laying her to rest in a Christmas Day funeral that left her mother so crushed she could not bear to attend.

Tsunami hits Indonesia

Tsunami hits Indonesia

A tsunami strikes the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra following an underwater landslide caused by an erupting volcano.

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos from 2018.

Pictures of the year: Religion

Pictures of the year: Religion

Our top religion photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Our top photos from conflict zones this year.

Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast