Trump meets Modi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump arrives for a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump arrives for a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump smiles during a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump speaks flanked by (L-R) Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) as he meets with India's Prime Minister...more
President Donald Trump welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump walks up the West Wing colonnade with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Modi arrives for a visit in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a dinner at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the Indian delegation during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks up the West Wing colonnade to greet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Modi arrives for a visit in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo
Thousands of people who fled to Canada to escape President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal migrants have become trapped in legal limbo because of an...
Thousands flee besieged Philippine city
Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State.
London tower blocks evacuated
Residents are forced to evacuate after 34 high-rise apartment blocks failed fire safety checks carried out after the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze in London.
Landslide buries Chinese village
Almost 100 people are missing after a landslide engulfed Xinmo village in mountainous Sichuan province as dawn broke.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.