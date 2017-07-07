Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 7, 2017 | 10:53am EDT

Trump meets Putin

President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany in this still image taken from video, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS

President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany in this still image taken from video, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany in this still image taken from video, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 10
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 10
President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 10
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 10
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 10
President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker talk during the G20 Summit. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS

President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker talk during the G20 Summit. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker talk during the G20 Summit. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 10
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 10
President Donald Trump speaks while Russia's President Vladimir Putin sits next to him. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump speaks while Russia's President Vladimir Putin sits next to him. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
President Donald Trump speaks while Russia's President Vladimir Putin sits next to him. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 10
President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker talk. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS

President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker talk. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker talk. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 10
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Last stand in Mosul

Last stand in Mosul

Next Slideshows

Last stand in Mosul

Last stand in Mosul

Iraqi forces face ferocious resistance from roughly several hundred militants hunkered down among thousands of civilians in the maze of alleyways in Mosul's Old...

Jul 07 2017
Deadly deluge in Japan

Deadly deluge in Japan

Torrential rains battered southwestern Japan, killing three people, with 100,000 ordered to evacuate their homes while rescuers searched for survivors.

Jul 07 2017
Caught in teargas in Caracas

Caught in teargas in Caracas

People flee a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside during clashes with demonstrators at a rally against Venezuelan...

Jul 07 2017
Trump visits Poland

Trump visits Poland

President Donald Trump makes a brief visit to Warsaw, Poland, billed as an opportunity for him to patch up relations with European allies, en route to the G20...

Jul 06 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast