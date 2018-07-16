Trump meets Putin in Helsinki
President Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they meet in Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) greets U.S. President Donald Trump, as First lady Melania Trump stands nearby, during a meeting in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS...more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, President Trump, Melania Trump, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio pose. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
