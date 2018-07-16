Edition:
Pictures | Mon Jul 16, 2018 | 8:25am EDT

Trump meets Putin in Helsinki

President Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they meet in Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
President Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President Trump in Helsinki. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
President Trump meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
President Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they meet in Helsinki. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
President Trump meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) greets U.S. President Donald Trump, as First lady Melania Trump stands nearby, during a meeting in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, President Trump, Melania Trump, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio pose. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
President Trump meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
President Trump meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
