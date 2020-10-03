Trump moved to military hospital for COVID treatment
Daniela Taomorina of Staten Island participates in a prayer with fellow supporters of President Trump at the New York Triumph Rally on Staten Island, October 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, talks to the media about President Trump's health after the president was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, October 3. REUTERS/Ken...more
Supporters of President Trump gather at the New York Triumph Rally on Staten Island, October 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pats U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, on the back following a media briefing about President Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland,...more
Daniela Taomorina of Staten Island participates in a prayer with supporters of President Trump at the New York Triumph Rally on Staten Island, October 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Supporters of President Trump take part in a car parade in Columbus, Ohio, October 3. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
White House staff members wait to watch President Trump depart by helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A diner watches a news report about President Trump at a coffee shop in Bangor, Pennsylvania, October 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by helicopter, October 2. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter as he departs the White House to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows follows President to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President walks to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Trump boards the Marine One helicopter to depart the White House and fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House aides, including the military aide carrying the nuclear launch codes known as "the nuclear football," follow President Trump as he boards the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2....more
U.S. Secret Service agents stand at their posts as the Marine One helicopter departs to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A crowd of members of the public gathers outside the gates of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as the Marine One helicopter lands, October 2. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump disembarks from the Marine One helicopter followed by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as he arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
