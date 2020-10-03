Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Oct 3, 2020 | 1:53pm EDT

Trump moved to military hospital for COVID treatment

Daniela Taomorina of Staten Island participates in a prayer with fellow supporters of President Trump at the New York Triumph Rally on Staten Island, October 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Daniela Taomorina of Staten Island participates in a prayer with fellow supporters of President Trump at the New York Triumph Rally on Staten Island, October 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Daniela Taomorina of Staten Island participates in a prayer with fellow supporters of President Trump at the New York Triumph Rally on Staten Island, October 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 17
U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, talks to the media about President Trump's health after the president was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, October 3. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, talks to the media about President Trump's health after the president was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, October 3. REUTERS/Ken...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, talks to the media about President Trump's health after the president was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, October 3. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Close
2 / 17
Supporters of President Trump gather at the New York Triumph Rally on Staten Island, October 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Supporters of President Trump gather at the New York Triumph Rally on Staten Island, October 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Supporters of President Trump gather at the New York Triumph Rally on Staten Island, October 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 17
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pats U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, on the back following a media briefing about President Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, October 3. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno &nbsp;

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pats U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, on the back following a media briefing about President Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland,...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pats U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, on the back following a media briefing about President Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, October 3. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno  
Close
4 / 17
Daniela Taomorina of Staten Island participates in a prayer with supporters of President Trump at the New York Triumph Rally on Staten Island, October 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Daniela Taomorina of Staten Island participates in a prayer with supporters of President Trump at the New York Triumph Rally on Staten Island, October 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Daniela Taomorina of Staten Island participates in a prayer with supporters of President Trump at the New York Triumph Rally on Staten Island, October 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 17
Supporters of President Trump take part in a car parade in Columbus, Ohio, October 3. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Supporters of President Trump take part in a car parade in Columbus, Ohio, October 3.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Supporters of President Trump take part in a car parade in Columbus, Ohio, October 3.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Close
6 / 17
White House staff members wait to watch President Trump depart by helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

White House staff members wait to watch President Trump depart by helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
White House staff members wait to watch President Trump depart by helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
7 / 17
A diner watches a news report about President Trump at a coffee shop in Bangor, Pennsylvania, October 2. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A diner watches a news report about President Trump at a coffee shop in Bangor, Pennsylvania, October 2.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
A diner watches a news report about President Trump at a coffee shop in Bangor, Pennsylvania, October 2.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 17
President Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by helicopter, October 2. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts &nbsp;

President Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by helicopter, October 2.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts  

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
President Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by helicopter, October 2.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts  
Close
9 / 17
President Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter as he departs the White House to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

President Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter as he departs the White House to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis  

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
President Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter as he departs the White House to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis  
Close
10 / 17
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows follows President to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows follows President to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows follows President to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
11 / 17
President walks to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

President walks to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis  

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
President walks to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis  
Close
12 / 17
President Trump boards the Marine One helicopter to depart the White House and fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Trump boards the Marine One helicopter to depart the White House and fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
President Trump boards the Marine One helicopter to depart the White House and fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
13 / 17
White House aides, including the military aide carrying the nuclear launch codes known as "the nuclear football," follow President Trump as he boards the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

White House aides, including the military aide carrying the nuclear launch codes known as "the nuclear football," follow President Trump as he boards the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2....more

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
White House aides, including the military aide carrying the nuclear launch codes known as "the nuclear football," follow President Trump as he boards the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
14 / 17
U.S. Secret Service agents stand at their posts as the Marine One helicopter departs to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. Secret Service agents stand at their posts as the Marine One helicopter departs to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
U.S. Secret Service agents stand at their posts as the Marine One helicopter departs to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
15 / 17
A crowd of members of the public gathers outside the gates of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as the Marine One helicopter lands, October 2. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A crowd of members of the public gathers outside the gates of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as the Marine One helicopter lands, October 2.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
A crowd of members of the public gathers outside the gates of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as the Marine One helicopter lands, October 2.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 17
President Trump disembarks from the Marine One helicopter followed by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as he arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump disembarks from the Marine One helicopter followed by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as he arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
President Trump disembarks from the Marine One helicopter followed by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as he arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for...

Next Slideshows

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

1:41pm EDT
Timeline of Trump's week before COVID diagnosis

Timeline of Trump's week before COVID diagnosis

Scenes from the campaign trail and the White House in the days leading up to President Donald Trump and his wife Melania testing positive for the coronavirus.

Oct 02 2020
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Oct 02 2020
Thousands of U.S.-bound migrants cross into Guatemala without authorization

Thousands of U.S.-bound migrants cross into Guatemala without authorization

Guatemala invoked special measures for security forces after thousands of Central American migrants crossed the border without authorization as part of a...

Oct 02 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Timeline of Trump's week before COVID diagnosis

Timeline of Trump's week before COVID diagnosis

Scenes from the campaign trail and the White House in the days leading up to President Donald Trump and his wife Melania testing positive for the coronavirus.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Thousands of U.S.-bound migrants cross into Guatemala without authorization

Thousands of U.S.-bound migrants cross into Guatemala without authorization

Guatemala invoked special measures for security forces after thousands of Central American migrants crossed the border without authorization as part of a caravan aiming to reach the United States.

Israelis protest as law curbing demonstrations during COVID lockdown takes effect

Israelis protest as law curbing demonstrations during COVID lockdown takes effect

Hundreds of protesters marched in Tel Aviv angered by what they said were Israel's government attempts to use lockdown measures to stifle demonstrations.

Cruise ships dismantled for scrap after pandemic sinks industry

Cruise ships dismantled for scrap after pandemic sinks industry

Business is booming at a sea dock in western Turkey, where hulking cruise ships are being dismantled for scrap after COVID all but destroyed the industry.

Messages for Trump split between 'get well' and 'told you so'

Messages for Trump split between 'get well' and 'told you so'

Get well messages for President Trump pour in from foreign capitals after he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

Inside Trump's crowded campaign rallies

Inside Trump's crowded campaign rallies

Large crowds, some wearing masks and some not, cheer on President Trump at his recent campaign rallies.

Fierce clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Fierce clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of firing into each other's territory, far from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, as the worst spate of fighting since the 1990s rages.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast