Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Jan 14, 2021 | 11:34am EST

Trump on the world stage

President Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
President Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 43
President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 43
France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel look on as President Donald Trump and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan walk during a photo opportunity at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel look on as President Donald Trump and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan walk during a photo opportunity at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel look on as President Donald Trump and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan walk during a photo opportunity at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
3 / 43
Pope Francis poses with President Donald Trump, his wife Melania, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during a private audience at the Vatican, May 24, 2017. Osservatore Romano

Pope Francis poses with President Donald Trump, his wife Melania, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during a private audience at the Vatican, May 24, 2017. Osservatore Romano

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Pope Francis poses with President Donald Trump, his wife Melania, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during a private audience at the Vatican, May 24, 2017. Osservatore Romano
Close
4 / 43
First lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to President Donald Trump during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

First lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to President Donald Trump during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
First lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to President Donald Trump during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  
Close
5 / 43
The imprint of French President Emmanuel Macron's thumb can be seen across the back of President Donald Trump's hand after they shook hands during a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

The imprint of French President Emmanuel Macron's thumb can be seen across the back of President Donald Trump's hand after they shook hands during a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Leah...more

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
The imprint of French President Emmanuel Macron's thumb can be seen across the back of President Donald Trump's hand after they shook hands during a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis  
Close
6 / 43
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron prepare to have their picture taken on a visit to the estate of the first U.S. President George Washington in Mount Vernon, Virginia outside Washington, U.S., April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron prepare to have their picture taken on a visit to the estate of the first U.S. President George Washington in Mount Vernon, Virginia outside...more

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron prepare to have their picture taken on a visit to the estate of the first U.S. President George Washington in Mount Vernon, Virginia outside Washington, U.S., April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 43
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, sitting next to Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi, speaks to President Donald Trump as they attend an expanded session during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer &nbsp;

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, sitting next to Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi, speaks to President Donald Trump as they attend an expanded session during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017.      ...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, sitting next to Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi, speaks to President Donald Trump as they attend an expanded session during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017.       REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer  
Close
8 / 43
President Donald Trump registers his surprise as he realizes other leaders, including Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, are crossing their arms for the traditional "ASEAN handshake" at the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump registers his surprise as he realizes other leaders, including Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte and Australia's Prime Minister...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
President Donald Trump registers his surprise as he realizes other leaders, including Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, are crossing their arms for the traditional "ASEAN handshake" at the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 43
President Donald Trump checks his watch as he attends the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump checks his watch as he attends the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
President Donald Trump checks his watch as he attends the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 43
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters, in New York City, September 23, 2019. &nbsp;REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters, in New York City, September 23, 2019.  REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters, in New York City, September 23, 2019.  REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter
Close
11 / 43
President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci &nbsp;

President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci  

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2018
President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci  
Close
12 / 43
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Close
13 / 43
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose as they tour the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose as they tour the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose as they tour the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
14 / 43
The empty chair of President Donald Trump is seen during a working session focused on climate change during the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool

The empty chair of President Donald Trump is seen during a working session focused on climate change during the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
The empty chair of President Donald Trump is seen during a working session focused on climate change during the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool
Close
15 / 43
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with President Donald Trump as he is accompanied by China's first lady Peng Liyuan during a dinner at the start of a summit between President Trump and President Xi at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with President Donald Trump as he is accompanied by China's first lady Peng Liyuan during a dinner at the start of a summit between President Trump and President Xi at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with President Donald Trump as he is accompanied by China's first lady Peng Liyuan during a dinner at the start of a summit between President Trump and President Xi at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 43
President Donald Trump takes part in a welcoming ceremony at the Great hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

President Donald Trump takes part in a welcoming ceremony at the Great hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
President Donald Trump takes part in a welcoming ceremony at the Great hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
17 / 43
President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth raise their glasses to make a toast at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool

President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth raise their glasses to make a toast at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth raise their glasses to make a toast at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Close
18 / 43
President Donald Trump attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

President Donald Trump attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
President Donald Trump attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
19 / 43
President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel lean in for a kiss during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel lean in for a kiss during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel lean in for a kiss during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
20 / 43
President Donald Trump arrives as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde looks up while they attend a G7 and Gender Equality Advisory Council meeting as part of a G7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

President Donald Trump arrives as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde looks up while they attend a G7 and Gender Equality Advisory Council meeting as part of a G7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec,...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
President Donald Trump arrives as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde looks up while they attend a G7 and Gender Equality Advisory Council meeting as part of a G7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
21 / 43
President Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May react during a ceremony at the new NATO headquarters before the start of a summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

President Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May react during a ceremony at the new NATO headquarters before the start of a summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.    REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
President Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May react during a ceremony at the new NATO headquarters before the start of a summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.    REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
22 / 43
Women show how a Charkha, a type of Indian spinning wheel, works to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, as they visit the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago &nbsp;

Women show how a Charkha, a type of Indian spinning wheel, works to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, as they visit the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago  

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Women show how a Charkha, a type of Indian spinning wheel, works to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, as they visit the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago  
Close
23 / 43
President Donald Trump and other leaders react to a wall of computer screens coming online as they tour the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump and other leaders react to a wall of computer screens coming online as they tour the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
President Donald Trump and other leaders react to a wall of computer screens coming online as they tour the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
24 / 43
President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson hold a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson hold a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson hold a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
25 / 43
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump walk off with fellow leaders after a family photo session at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump walk off with fellow leaders after a family photo session at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump walk off with fellow leaders after a family photo session at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
26 / 43
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
27 / 43
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump walk away after holding a joint news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump walk away after holding a joint news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump walk away after holding a joint news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  
Close
28 / 43
President Donald Trump claps the shoulder of French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/John MacDougall

President Donald Trump claps the shoulder of French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/John MacDougall

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
President Donald Trump claps the shoulder of French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/John MacDougall
Close
29 / 43
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
30 / 43
President Donald Trump sprays flower petals during a wreath laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago &nbsp;

President Donald Trump sprays flower petals during a wreath laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago  

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
President Donald Trump sprays flower petals during a wreath laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago  
Close
31 / 43
President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron look to flypasts in the Normandy American Cemetery to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Normandy, France, &nbsp;June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron look to flypasts in the Normandy American Cemetery to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Normandy, France,...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron look to flypasts in the Normandy American Cemetery to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Normandy, France,  June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    
Close
32 / 43
President Donald Trump pours fish food out as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on while feeding carp before their working lunch at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

President Donald Trump pours fish food out as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on while feeding carp before their working lunch at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
President Donald Trump pours fish food out as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on while feeding carp before their working lunch at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Close
33 / 43
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit the Forbidden City with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit the Forbidden City with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit the Forbidden City with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Close
34 / 43
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a concert of La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra at the ancient Greek Theatre of Taormina during the Heads of State and of Government G7 summit in Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a concert of La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra at the ancient Greek Theatre of Taormina during the Heads of State and of Government G7 summit in Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mandel...more

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a concert of La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra at the ancient Greek Theatre of Taormina during the Heads of State and of Government G7 summit in Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan
Close
35 / 43
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
36 / 43
President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a working dinner after the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a working dinner after the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a working dinner after the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  
Close
37 / 43
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump attend a joint press conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump attend a joint press conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019.  REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump attend a joint press conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019.  REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
38 / 43
President Donald Trump inspects an honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

President Donald Trump inspects an honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
President Donald Trump inspects an honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  
Close
39 / 43
President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walk together before their working lunch during their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walk together before their working lunch during their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walk together before their working lunch during their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
40 / 43
President Donald Trump meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
President Donald Trump meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
41 / 43
President Donald Trump speaks as he takes part in the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial in Paris, France, November 11, 2018. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

President Donald Trump speaks as he takes part in the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial in Paris, France, November 11, 2018.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
President Donald Trump speaks as he takes part in the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial in Paris, France, November 11, 2018.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria  
Close
42 / 43
President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  
Close
43 / 43
View Again
View Next
Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Next Slideshows

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.

9:03am EST
America in the age of Trump

America in the age of Trump

Migrant detentions, a devastating pandemic, a protest movement for racial justice and more scenes from a nation reshaped by Donald Trump's presidency.

2:29am EST
Republicans who voted for Trump impeachment

Republicans who voted for Trump impeachment

After the Republican party spent years defending President Donald Trump's behavior, 10 Republican lawmakers voted to impeach him on charges that he incited his...

2:18am EST
House votes to impeach Trump again

House votes to impeach Trump again

The House of Representatives made Donald Trump the first U.S. president ever to be impeached twice, formally charging him with inciting an insurrection just a...

Jan 13 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.

America in the age of Trump

America in the age of Trump

Migrant detentions, a devastating pandemic, a protest movement for racial justice and more scenes from a nation reshaped by Donald Trump's presidency.

Republicans who voted for Trump impeachment

Republicans who voted for Trump impeachment

After the Republican party spent years defending President Donald Trump's behavior, 10 Republican lawmakers voted to impeach him on charges that he incited his supporters to carry out the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress.

House votes to impeach Trump again

House votes to impeach Trump again

The House of Representatives made Donald Trump the first U.S. president ever to be impeached twice, formally charging him with inciting an insurrection just a week after a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol.

U.S. Capitol halls lined with sleeping National Guard troops

U.S. Capitol halls lined with sleeping National Guard troops

National Guard sleep in the U.S. Capitol before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against President Trump.

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Scenes from the Capitol hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building seeking to overturn the election result.

Trump emerges from seclusion to visit border wall

Trump emerges from seclusion to visit border wall

President Trump emerges from seclusion for the first time since the U.S. Capitol was ransacked to visit the border wall in Alamo, Texas.

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the United States' diversity.

Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol

Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol

Crews installed 7 foot fencing around the Capitol after Trump supporters ransacked legislators' offices, stole computers and documents, and left threatening messages as they roamed the building for hours in a rampage that left five people dead.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast