Trump on the world stage
President Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel look on as President Donald Trump and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan walk during a photo opportunity at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. ...more
Pope Francis poses with President Donald Trump, his wife Melania, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during a private audience at the Vatican, May 24, 2017. Osservatore Romano
First lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to President Donald Trump during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The imprint of French President Emmanuel Macron's thumb can be seen across the back of President Donald Trump's hand after they shook hands during a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Leah...more
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron prepare to have their picture taken on a visit to the estate of the first U.S. President George Washington in Mount Vernon, Virginia outside...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, sitting next to Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi, speaks to President Donald Trump as they attend an expanded session during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017. ...more
President Donald Trump registers his surprise as he realizes other leaders, including Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte and Australia's Prime Minister...more
President Donald Trump checks his watch as he attends the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters, in New York City, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter
President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose as they tour the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
The empty chair of President Donald Trump is seen during a working session focused on climate change during the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with President Donald Trump as he is accompanied by China's first lady Peng Liyuan during a dinner at the start of a summit between President Trump and President Xi at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm...more
President Donald Trump takes part in a welcoming ceremony at the Great hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth raise their glasses to make a toast at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool
President Donald Trump attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel lean in for a kiss during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
President Donald Trump arrives as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde looks up while they attend a G7 and Gender Equality Advisory Council meeting as part of a G7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec,...more
President Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May react during a ceremony at the new NATO headquarters before the start of a summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Women show how a Charkha, a type of Indian spinning wheel, works to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, as they visit the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
President Donald Trump and other leaders react to a wall of computer screens coming online as they tour the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson hold a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump walk off with fellow leaders after a family photo session at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump walk away after holding a joint news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
President Donald Trump claps the shoulder of French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/John MacDougall
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the...more
President Donald Trump sprays flower petals during a wreath laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron look to flypasts in the Normandy American Cemetery to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Normandy, France,...more
President Donald Trump pours fish food out as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on while feeding carp before their working lunch at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit the Forbidden City with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a concert of La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra at the ancient Greek Theatre of Taormina during the Heads of State and of Government G7 summit in Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mandel...more
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a working dinner after the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December...more
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump attend a joint press conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
President Donald Trump inspects an honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walk together before their working lunch during their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump speaks as he takes part in the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial in Paris, France, November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria...more
President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
