Trump pardons Butter the Thanksgiving turkey

President Trump and first lady Melania look out at turkey farmer Wellie Jackson, holding one of the turkeys that he raised, as the president and first lady arrive for the pardoning. "I expect this pardon will be a very popular one with the media," Trump said. "After all, turkeys are closely related to vultures. I don't know if I like that line. There's a little truth to it." REUTERS/Tom Brenner

