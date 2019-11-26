Edition:
Trump pardons Butter the Thanksgiving turkey

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to Butter, a 47-pound National Thanksgiving Turkey, as first lady Melania Trump looks on in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, November 26, 2019. Trump took advantage of the light-hearted traditional Thanksgiving turkey pardoning of Butter, and his alternate Bread, to take jabs at his favorite political rivals: Adam Schiff, Democrats, and the media. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

"Thankfully Bread and Butter have been especially raised by the Jacksons to remain calm under any condition, which will be very important because they've already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff's basement on Thursday," Trump said, referring to the Democrat who is the chair of the House Intelligence Committee and leading impeachment proceedings against Trump. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

"It seems the Democrats are accusing me of being too soft on turkey. But Bread and Butter, I should note, that, unlike previous witnesses, you and I have actually met," Trump said. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

President Trump and first lady Melania look out at turkey farmer Wellie Jackson, holding one of the turkeys that he raised, as the president and first lady arrive for the pardoning. "I expect this pardon will be a very popular one with the media," Trump said. "After all, turkeys are closely related to vultures. I don't know if I like that line. There's a little truth to it." REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Tiffany Trump attends the pardoning. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

The two North Carolina-bred birds had arrived the day before and, as per tradition, checked into the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

The National Turkey Federation introduced the birds in a press conference on Tuesday. In true Washington fashion, polling decided which turkey would receive the official pardon, with Americans sharing their preference for Butter on Twitter. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

According to the White House, Butter enjoys listening to bagpipes and has a gobble style that is "rowdy." Bread prefers Bluegrass music and wants to master aerial yoga. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Bread and Butter will now live the rest of their lives at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, 260 miles away from the hustle and bustle of Washington. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A turkey awaits the arrival of President Trump. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A Trump supporter awaits the pardoning. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A turkey awaits the arrival of President Trump. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney arrives. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

