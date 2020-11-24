Trump pardons Corn and Cob the Thanksgiving turkeys
President Donald Trump stands with first lady Melania Trump as he pardons Corn the National Thanksgiving Turkey during the 73rd annual presentation in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, November 24, 2020. Corn, this year's turkey and...more
President Donald Trump looks Corn in the Rose Garden. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
White House senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner sit with their children prior to the pardoning. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Corn is seen during the pardoning. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
President Donald Trump speaks during the presentation. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
President Donald Trump pardons Corn. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the pardoning. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Corn and Cob are checked into the Willard Intercontinental Hotel, a luxury hotel in Washington, long accustomed to receiving political dignitaries and celebrities, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The pair were raised by Turkey Federation Chairman Ron Kardel, a sixth-generation Iowa farmer, on a farm near Walcott, Iowa. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A turkey stands on a hotel bed. In true Washington fashion, a poll decided which turkey would go ahead to receive the official pardon from President Trump. Corn won. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
After the pardoning, both turkeys will return to Iowa where they will live the rest of their days at the Iowa State University's Animal Science department. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Corn and Cob are seen in their hotel room. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
