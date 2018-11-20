Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey
President Donald Trump declares a Thanksgiving turkey named "Peas" pardoned as National Turkey Federation Chairman Jeff Sveen looks on during the 71st presentation and pardoning of the Thanksgiving turkeys in the Rose Garden of the White House in...more
White House senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner sit with their children Arabella, Theodore and Joseph Kushner as President Donald Trump participates in the turkey pardoning. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump pardons "Peas" the turkey. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the pardoning. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump pets "Peas" after pardoning it. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jeff Seven presents one of the National Thanksgiving Turkeys to members of the press. REUTERS/Leah Millis
