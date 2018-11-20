Edition:
United States
Tue Nov 20, 2018

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

President Donald Trump declares a Thanksgiving turkey named "Peas" pardoned as National Turkey Federation Chairman Jeff Sveen looks on during the 71st presentation and pardoning of the Thanksgiving turkeys in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
White House senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner sit with their children Arabella, Theodore and Joseph Kushner as President Donald Trump participates in the turkey pardoning. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
President Donald Trump pardons "Peas" the turkey. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the pardoning. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
President Donald Trump pets "Peas" after pardoning it. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Jeff Seven presents one of the National Thanksgiving Turkeys to members of the press. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Jeff Seven presents one of the National Thanksgiving Turkeys to members of the press. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Jeff Seven presents one of the National Thanksgiving Turkeys to members of the press. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
