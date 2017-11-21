Edition:
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Staff from the National Turkey Federation jump in to calm "Drumstick" the turkey as it flaps its wings, causing President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany (R) to jump away, after it was pardoned. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Donald Trump laughs and applauds as he participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony with his son Barron. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony as son Barron looks on. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' son tries to touch Wishbone, a 28-pound turkey, in the Press Briefing Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Arabella Kushner touches a turkey accompanied by her mother Ivanka Trump and brother Joseph. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wishbone, a 28-pound turkey, is presented to members of the press in the Press Briefing Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump and her son Barron Trump participate in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony as son Barron and first lady Melania Trump look on. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump arrives in the Rose Garden with daughter Arabella Kushner and son Joseph Kushner prior to the pardoning. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tiffany Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and his son Barron attend the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump accompanied by her daughter Arabella Kushner and sister Tiffany Trump (L) participate in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump and husband and fellow senior advisor Jared Kushner arrive in the Rose Garden with her daughter Arabella Kushner prior to the turkey pardoning ceremony. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

