Pictures | Mon Oct 8, 2018 | 8:05pm EDT

Trump presides over Kavanaugh swearing-in ceremony

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh participates in his ceremonial public swearing-in with retired Justice Anthony Kennedy as President Trump and Kavanaugh's wife Ashley and daughters Liza and Margaret look on in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh takes his oath during his ceremonial public swearing-in. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh takes his ceremonial oath. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh speaks before his ceremonial public swearing-in. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh looks at his wife Ashley and daughters Liza and Margaret. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh speaks during his ceremonial public swearing-in. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh participates in a ceremonial public swearing-in. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh participates in a ceremonial public swearing-in. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh participates in a ceremonial public swearing-in. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh talks with President Trump during his ceremonial public swearing-in. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh speaks as he participates in a ceremonial public swearing-in. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh participates in his ceremonial public swearing-in with retired Justice Anthony Kennedy as President Trump and Kavanaugh's wife Ashley and daughters Liza and Margaret look on. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
