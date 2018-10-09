Trump presides over Kavanaugh swearing-in ceremony
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh participates in his ceremonial public swearing-in with retired Justice Anthony Kennedy as President Trump and Kavanaugh's wife Ashley and daughters Liza and Margaret look on in the East Room of...more
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh takes his oath during his ceremonial public swearing-in. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh takes his ceremonial oath. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh speaks before his ceremonial public swearing-in. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh looks at his wife Ashley and daughters Liza and Margaret. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh speaks during his ceremonial public swearing-in. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh participates in a ceremonial public swearing-in. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh participates in a ceremonial public swearing-in. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh participates in a ceremonial public swearing-in. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh talks with President Trump during his ceremonial public swearing-in. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh speaks as he participates in a ceremonial public swearing-in. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh participates in his ceremonial public swearing-in with retired Justice Anthony Kennedy as President Trump and Kavanaugh's wife Ashley and daughters Liza and Margaret look on. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
