Pictures | Tue Jan 28, 2020 | 2:00pm EST

Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem

U.S. President Donald Trump points past Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 28, 2020. Trump proposed creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing, in an effort to achieve a peace breakthrough in their decades of conflict with Israel. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A Palestinian demonstrator reacts during a protest against Trump's Mideast peace plan, in the southern Gaza Strip January 28, 2020. Senior administration officials, briefing Reuters on the plan the president announced at the White House, said that under Trump's proposed Middle East peace plan the United States will recognize Israeli settlements on the occupied West Bank. In exchange, Israel would agree to accept a four-year freeze on new settlement activity while Palestinian statehood is negotiated. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A general view shows part of Jerusalem's Old City and the Dome of the Rock January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
A Palestinian man hits with a shoe a television screen broadcasting the announcement of Trump's Mideast peace plan, in a coffee shop in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), Senior White House Advisor Ivanka Trump and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin arrive before U.S. President Donald Trump delivered joint remarks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A general view picture shows the Issawiya neighbourhood and the Israeli barrier running along the Shuafat refugee camp (L) in East Jerusalem, in an area Israel annexed to Jerusalem after capturing it in the 1967 Middle East war January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Palestinians protest as smoke rises from burning tires ahead of the announcement by Trump of his long-delayed Mideast peace plan, in Gaza City January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A Jewish shepherd wears a prayer shawl as he stands in the landscape in the Israeli settlement of Mitzpe Yericho in the Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as people visit the compound known to Jews as Temple Mount and to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary, in Jerusalem's Old City January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A Palestinian man walks past an anti-Trump mural, in Gaza City January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A man reads inside the al-Aqsa mosque on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, during their visit to Jerusalem's Old City January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Palestinian demonstrators burn illustrations of U.S. dollar banknotes with Trump pictures during a protest against Trump's Mideast peace plan, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump pats Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint remarks to discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A general view picture shows houses in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
An Israeli flag flutters as the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Jews as Temple Mount and to Palestinians as Noble Sanctuary in Jerusalem's Old City is seen in the background January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
A Palestinian girl washes utensils outside her family tent in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
The Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Jews as Temple Mount and to Palestinians as Noble Sanctuary in Jerusalem's Old City is seen in this general view of Jerusalem January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Demonstrators hold pictures of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during a protest against Trump's Mideast peace plan, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A view shows the Israeli barrier in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Palestinian policemen loyal to Hamas participate in a march as they protest against the U.S. Middle East peace plan, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
The landscape is seen from a lookout point near the Israeli settlement of Mitzpe Yericho in the Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam watch as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers joint remarks on a Middle East peace plan with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A general view shows the Israeli barrier at the Palestinian town of Abu Dis in the Israeli-occupied West Bank east of Jerusalem January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
