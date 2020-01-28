Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem

A Palestinian demonstrator reacts during a protest against Trump's Mideast peace plan, in the southern Gaza Strip January 28, 2020. Senior administration officials, briefing Reuters on the plan the president announced at the White House, said that...more

A Palestinian demonstrator reacts during a protest against Trump's Mideast peace plan, in the southern Gaza Strip January 28, 2020. Senior administration officials, briefing Reuters on the plan the president announced at the White House, said that under Trump's proposed Middle East peace plan the United States will recognize Israeli settlements on the occupied West Bank. In exchange, Israel would agree to accept a four-year freeze on new settlement activity while Palestinian statehood is negotiated. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

