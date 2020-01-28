Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem
U.S. President Donald Trump points past Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 28, 2020. Trump proposed...more
A Palestinian demonstrator reacts during a protest against Trump's Mideast peace plan, in the southern Gaza Strip January 28, 2020. Senior administration officials, briefing Reuters on the plan the president announced at the White House, said that...more
A general view shows part of Jerusalem's Old City and the Dome of the Rock January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian man hits with a shoe a television screen broadcasting the announcement of Trump's Mideast peace plan, in a coffee shop in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), Senior White House Advisor Ivanka Trump and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin arrive before U.S. President Donald Trump delivered joint remarks...more
A general view picture shows the Issawiya neighbourhood and the Israeli barrier running along the Shuafat refugee camp (L) in East Jerusalem, in an area Israel annexed to Jerusalem after capturing it in the 1967 Middle East war January 26, 2020....more
Palestinians protest as smoke rises from burning tires ahead of the announcement by Trump of his long-delayed Mideast peace plan, in Gaza City January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Jewish shepherd wears a prayer shawl as he stands in the landscape in the Israeli settlement of Mitzpe Yericho in the Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as people visit the compound known to Jews as Temple Mount and to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary, in Jerusalem's Old City January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian man walks past an anti-Trump mural, in Gaza City January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man reads inside the al-Aqsa mosque on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, during their visit to Jerusalem's Old City January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian demonstrators burn illustrations of U.S. dollar banknotes with Trump pictures during a protest against Trump's Mideast peace plan, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
U.S. President Donald Trump pats Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint remarks to discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A general view picture shows houses in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli flag flutters as the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Jews as Temple Mount and to Palestinians as Noble Sanctuary in Jerusalem's Old City is seen in the background January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian girl washes utensils outside her family tent in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
The Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Jews as Temple Mount and to Palestinians as Noble Sanctuary in Jerusalem's Old City is seen in this general view of Jerusalem January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Demonstrators hold pictures of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during a protest against Trump's Mideast peace plan, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A view shows the Israeli barrier in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinian policemen loyal to Hamas participate in a march as they protest against the U.S. Middle East peace plan, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
The landscape is seen from a lookout point near the Israeli settlement of Mitzpe Yericho in the Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam watch as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers joint remarks on a Middle East peace plan with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 28, 2020....more
A general view shows the Israeli barrier at the Palestinian town of Abu Dis in the Israeli-occupied West Bank east of Jerusalem January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Next Slideshows
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
China put millions of people on lockdown at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.
Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial continues in the Senate, in a rare use of the constitutional mechanism for ousting a president that has further...
U.S. paratroopers conduct airborne exercises in Colombia
Paratroopers with the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division take part in an airborne assault exercise with Colombia's 2nd Special Forces Battalion at the Tolemaida...
MORE IN PICTURES
Mourning Kobe Bryant
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant, considered one of basketball's all-time greats, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.
Octogenarian Russian dancers prove age is just a number
Russian pensioners Maya Kachina and Lev Kitayev enjoy proving that age is just a number as they charm elderly audiences in Moscow with their sparkling costumes and dance moves, despite being well into their eighties.
Australia's charred landscape
While bushfires are common in Australia, authorities say the current scale of destruction is unprecedented, fuelled by a prolonged drought and record high temperatures that have left eastern regions tinder-dry.
Protesting firefighters clash with police in Paris
Police fired tear gas and hit protesters with batons as firefighters demonstrated against working conditions and demanded more pay in Paris, amid widespread labor unrest across France.
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
China put millions of people on lockdown at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.
Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial continues in the Senate, in a rare use of the constitutional mechanism for ousting a president that has further polarized voters ahead of a November election.
U.S. paratroopers conduct airborne exercises in Colombia
Paratroopers with the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division take part in an airborne assault exercise with Colombia's 2nd Special Forces Battalion at the Tolemaida military base.
Violence escalates in Iraq as government pushes to end protests
Gunmen shot dead two protesters in Iraq's southern city of Nassiriya and a Baghdad district became a battlefield on the third day of a drive by security forces to end months of demonstrations against the largely Iran-backed ruling elite.