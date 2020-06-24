Trump rallies church youth and visits border wall in Arizona
President Donald Trump talks with U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott as he tours a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Luis, Arizona, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump reads a plaque commemorating the construction of the 200th mile of border wall that he had just autographed while visiting the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters hold signs as Air Force One approaches Yuma International Airport as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to survey a section of the border wall, in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Protesters hold signs across from Yuma International Airport as President Donald Trump arrives to survey a section of the border wall, in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Young people react to President Donald Trump as he delivers an "Address to Young Americans" at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump delivers an "Address to Young Americans" at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A young woman gestures as a crowd of young people wait to hear President Donald Trump deliver an "Address to Young Americans" at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protestors chant outside before the visit by President Donald Trump to the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Ash Ponders
Protestors chant before the visit by President Donald Trump to the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Ash Ponders
A White House staff member watches President Donald Trump's motorcade arrive as Secret Service counter assault team (CAT) snipers stand watch atop a U.S. border patrol armored tactical vehicle behind her as as the president arrives to tour a recently...more
President Donald Trump holds up a picture of border wall being installed along the U.S.-Mexico border as he participates in a roundtable briefing on border security at the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Station in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Young people wait to hear President Donald Trump deliver an "Address to Young Americans" at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protestors chant before the visit by U.S, President Donald Trump to the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Ash Ponders
A protester holds a sign across from Yuma International Airport in anticipation of U.S. President Donald Trump arriving to survey a section of the border wall, in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Spectators watch as Air Force One lands at Yuma International Airport as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to survey a section of the border wall, in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
President Donald Trump waves as he tours a section of new U.S.-Mexico border wall built in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Darrell Keath takes part in a protest as President Donald Trump arrives to survey a section of the border wall, in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Steve and Karen Anderson look through binoculars in anticipation of President Donald Trump arriving to survey a section of the border wall in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
U.S. President Donald Trump tours a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Trump supporters and protesters gather across from Yuma International Airport in anticipation of U.S. President Donald Trump arriving to survey a section of the border wall, in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
A Trump supporter holds a flag across from Yuma International Airport in anticipation of U.S. President Donald Trump arriving to survey a section of the border wall, in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Spectators watch as Air Force One approaches Yuma International Airport as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to survey a section of the border wall, in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Next Slideshows
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mourning for Rayshard Brooks after Atlanta police shooting
Mourners gather at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot and killed by police outside an Atlanta...
Police clear protesters around White House
Protesters and police clash outside the White House following attempts overnight to topple the statue of President Andrew Jackson in nearby Lafayette Square.
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.
MORE IN PICTURES
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mourning for Rayshard Brooks after Atlanta police shooting
Mourners gather at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot and killed by police outside an Atlanta fast-food restaurant almost two weeks ago.
Police clear protesters around White House
Protesters and police clash outside the White House following attempts overnight to topple the statue of President Andrew Jackson in nearby Lafayette Square.
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.
Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House
Protesters tried tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House, scrawling "killer scum" on its pedestal and pulling at ropes tied to the monument before police intervened.
Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in New York City
Complaints are skyrocketing about thundering fireworks exploding over otherwise quiet U.S. neighborhoods, fraying nerves already frazzled by lockdown restrictions.
Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus after exhibition tournament
Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, has tested positive for coronavirus after playing in his Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.
Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone
Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.
Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.