Pictures | Tue Jun 23, 2020 | 8:00pm EDT

Trump rallies church youth and visits border wall in Arizona

President Donald Trump talks with U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott as he tours a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Luis, Arizona, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, June 23, 2020
President Donald Trump reads a plaque commemorating the construction of the 200th mile of border wall that he had just autographed while visiting the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Supporters hold signs as Air Force One approaches Yuma International Airport as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to survey a section of the border wall, in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Protesters hold signs across from Yuma International Airport as President Donald Trump arrives to survey a section of the border wall, in Yuma, Arizona. &nbsp;REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Young people react to President Donald Trump as he delivers an "Address to Young Americans" at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
President Donald Trump delivers an "Address to Young Americans" at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A young woman gestures as a crowd of young people wait to hear President Donald Trump deliver an "Address to Young Americans" at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Protestors chant outside before the visit by President Donald Trump to the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona.&nbsp;REUTERS/Ash Ponders

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Protestors chant before the visit by President Donald Trump to the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ash Ponders

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A White House staff member watches President Donald Trump's motorcade arrive as Secret Service counter assault team (CAT) snipers stand watch atop a U.S. border patrol armored tactical vehicle behind her as as the president arrives to tour a recently constructed section of U.S.-Mexico border wall on the border in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
President Donald Trump holds up a picture of border wall being installed along the U.S.-Mexico border as he participates in a roundtable briefing on border security at the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Station in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Young people wait to hear President Donald Trump deliver an "Address to Young Americans" at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Protestors chant before the visit by U.S, President Donald Trump to the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Ash Ponders

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A protester holds a sign across from Yuma International Airport in anticipation of U.S. President Donald Trump arriving to survey a section of the border wall, in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Spectators watch as Air Force One lands at Yuma International Airport as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to survey a section of the border wall, in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
President Donald Trump waves as he tours a section of new U.S.-Mexico border wall built in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Darrell Keath takes part in a protest as President Donald Trump arrives to survey a section of the border wall, in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Steve and Karen Anderson look through binoculars in anticipation of President Donald Trump arriving to survey a section of the border wall in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump tours a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Trump supporters and protesters gather across from Yuma International Airport in anticipation of U.S. President Donald Trump arriving to survey a section of the border wall, in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A Trump supporter holds a flag across from Yuma International Airport in anticipation of U.S. President Donald Trump arriving to survey a section of the border wall, in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Spectators watch as Air Force One approaches Yuma International Airport as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to survey a section of the border wall, in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
