Trump rallies crowds of supporters amid pandemic

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a campaign event at Yuma International Airport in Yuma, Arizona, August 18, 2020. Trump's travel this week, to states likely to prove crucial to whether he wins a second term, promise to show a framework...more

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a campaign event at Yuma International Airport in Yuma, Arizona, August 18, 2020. Trump's travel this week, to states likely to prove crucial to whether he wins a second term, promise to show a framework for how he will campaign this fall, given that the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed the mass arena rallies that the president favors. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Close