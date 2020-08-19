Trump rallies crowds of supporters amid pandemic
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a campaign event at Yuma International Airport in Yuma, Arizona, August 18, 2020. Trump's travel this week, to states likely to prove crucial to whether he wins a second term, promise to show a framework...more
President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at Yuma International Airport in Yuma, Arizona, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at Yuma International Airport in Yuma, Arizona, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters look on during a campaign event with President Donald Trump at Yuma International Airport in Yuma, Arizona, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters react during a campaign event with President Donald Trump at Yuma International Airport in Yuma, Arizona, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump delivers remarks to supporters at Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks at Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks at Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters gather as President Donald Trump arrives to deliver a campaign speech at Mankato Regional Airport in Mankato, Minnesota, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A supporter of President Donald Trump looks on at Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters of President Donald Trump look on at Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A supporter of President Donald Trump is seen with a Trump's campaign hat and mask hanging on his waist at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A supporter uses a smartphone as President Donald Trump delivers remarks after arriving at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Guests of Trump National Golf Club clap following a remarks from President Donald Trump at a news conference at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
Attendees wait for President Donald Trump to deliver remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
A woman hands out Make America Great Again hats before President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
Attendees wait for President Donald Trump to deliver remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
A group of attendees, many not wearing facemasks, stand with other onlookers wearing protective face masks as they wait to watch President Donald Trump hold a news conference at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 7, 2020....more
A group of attendees who had not been wearing protective facemasks put on and wear masks given to them by White House staff as they wait to watch President Donald Trump hold a news conference at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 7,...more
A worker wearing a Trump 2020 campaign shirt sits among other workers listening to President Donald Trump as the president speaks at a Whirlpool Corporation washing machine factory in Clyde, Ohio, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters of President Donald Trump wait to greet him on the tarmac as he arrives at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A closely packed crowd of supporters listens to President Donald Trump as he arrives and speaks to the crowd at Tampa International Airport, in Tampa, Florida, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
