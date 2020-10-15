Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 15, 2020 | 9:38am EDT

Trump rallies in Des Moines as Iowa polls tighten

President Trump makes a fist during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

President Trump makes a fist during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
President Trump makes a fist during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    
Close
1 / 18
Supporters wearing Make America Great Again Hats look on before the start of a President Trump's campaign event at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters wearing Make America Great Again Hats look on before the start of a President Trump's campaign event at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Supporters wearing Make America Great Again Hats look on before the start of a President Trump's campaign event at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 18
Air Force One is seen as President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Air Force One is seen as President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Air Force One is seen as President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 18
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 18
Air Force One is seen in the background as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Air Force One is seen in the background as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Air Force One is seen in the background as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 18
A supporter gestures prior to President Trump's campaign event at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A supporter gestures prior to President Trump's campaign event at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A supporter gestures prior to President Trump's campaign event at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 18
President Trump holds a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump holds a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
President Trump holds a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 18
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows waves in front of supporters prior to Trump's campaign event at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows waves in front of supporters prior to Trump's campaign event at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows waves in front of supporters prior to Trump's campaign event at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 18
Wresting champion Dan Gable speaks next to President Trump at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wresting champion Dan Gable speaks next to President Trump at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Wresting champion Dan Gable speaks next to President Trump at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 18
Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 18
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 18
Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 18
Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 18
President Trump waves while holding a Make America Great Again hat as he arrives at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump waves while holding a Make America Great Again hat as he arrives at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
President Trump waves while holding a Make America Great Again hat as he arrives at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 18
President Trump, wearing a Make America Great Again hat, speaks at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump, wearing a Make America Great Again hat, speaks at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
President Trump, wearing a Make America Great Again hat, speaks at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
15 / 18
President Trump holds a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump holds a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
President Trump holds a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 18
President Trump, wearing a Make America Great Again hat, speaks during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump, wearing a Make America Great Again hat, speaks during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
President Trump, wearing a Make America Great Again hat, speaks during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 18
President Trump points his finger during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump points his finger during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
President Trump points his finger during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Sports figures who have tested positive for COVID

Sports figures who have tested positive for COVID

Next Slideshows

Sports figures who have tested positive for COVID

Sports figures who have tested positive for COVID

Notable athletes and sports figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

6:27am EDT
Thailand bans protests after thousands demonstrate in Bangkok

Thailand bans protests after thousands demonstrate in Bangkok

Thailand's government banned protests and the publication of sensitive news in the face of escalating protests that have targeted King Maha Vajiralongkorn as...

Oct 14 2020
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Oct 14 2020
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

More than 10 million votes have already been cast by mail and in advance polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places...

Oct 14 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of the Billboard Music Awards

Best of the Billboard Music Awards

Performers, presenters, winners and style from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Thousands defy Thai protest ban to join Bangkok demonstration

Thousands defy Thai protest ban to join Bangkok demonstration

Thousands of Thai protesters demonstrate in Bangkok, defying a ban imposed to end three months of anti-government action.

Inside the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone as truce frays

Inside the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone as truce frays

Since coming into force on Saturday, a Russian-brokered ceasefire has frayed, with Armenia and Azerbaijan accusing each other of grave violations and attacks on civilians.

Sports figures who have tested positive for COVID

Sports figures who have tested positive for COVID

Notable athletes and sports figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Unsuited to new era? Fate of formal fashion hangs by a thread

Unsuited to new era? Fate of formal fashion hangs by a thread

A seismic shift in behavior is having profound repercussions across the supply chain for suits and formal wear, upending a sartorial sector spanning every continent.

Thailand bans protests after thousands demonstrate in Bangkok

Thailand bans protests after thousands demonstrate in Bangkok

Thailand's government banned protests and the publication of sensitive news in the face of escalating protests that have targeted King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan'ocha, a former junta leader.

Spectacular fall colors around the world

Spectacular fall colors around the world

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

More than 10 million votes have already been cast by mail and in advance polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast