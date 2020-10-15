Trump rallies in Des Moines as Iowa polls tighten
President Trump makes a fist during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters wearing Make America Great Again Hats look on before the start of a President Trump's campaign event at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Air Force One is seen as President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Air Force One is seen in the background as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter gestures prior to President Trump's campaign event at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump holds a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows waves in front of supporters prior to Trump's campaign event at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Wresting champion Dan Gable speaks next to President Trump at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump waves while holding a Make America Great Again hat as he arrives at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump, wearing a Make America Great Again hat, speaks at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump holds a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump, wearing a Make America Great Again hat, speaks during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump points his finger during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
