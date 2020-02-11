Trump rallies in New Hampshire before primary
President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People attend a Trump campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A supporter rallies with Trump in Manchester. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump Jr. and Vice President Mike Pence wave during a Trump campaign rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man dressed as Uncle Sam and a woman dressed as the Statue of Liberty pose before the rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Donald Trump reads a poem called "The Snake". REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Senator Lindsey Graham laughs along with President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter shows off a T-shirt before the Trump campaign rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Donald Trump is greeted by White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters take a picture next to a booth selling souvenirs before the rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Donald Trump Jr. talks to a reporter before his father holds a campaign rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter dances before the Trump campaign rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
