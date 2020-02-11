Edition:
Pictures | Mon Feb 10, 2020 | 10:50pm EST

Trump rallies in New Hampshire before primary

President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

People attend a Trump campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A supporter rallies with Trump in Manchester. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump Jr. and Vice President Mike Pence wave during a Trump campaign rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A man dressed as Uncle Sam and a woman dressed as the Statue of Liberty pose before the rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President Donald Trump reads a poem called "The Snake". REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Senator Lindsey Graham laughs along with President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A supporter shows off a T-shirt before the Trump campaign rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President Donald Trump is greeted by White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters take a picture next to a booth selling souvenirs before the rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump Jr. talks to a reporter before his father holds a campaign rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A supporter dances before the Trump campaign rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

