Trump rallies in the Rust Belt
A protester shouts at President Donald Trump (bottom R) as he is removed from his rally with supporters in an arena in Youngstown, Ohio, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump gives an energetic pat on the back to supporter Geno DiFabio after DiFabio spoke on his behalf during a rally. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump (L) is introduced by first lady Melania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman holds up her baby in the crowd as President Donald Trump holds a rally. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters in an arena in Youngstown. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of President Donald Trump sing along with Queen's "We Are the Champions" before a rally. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump after she introduced him at a rally. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman takes a selfie as President Donald Trump (background, R) participates in an event celebrating veterans at AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters in an arena in Youngstown. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House advisor Omarosa Manigault (L), Eric Trump (2nd R) and his wife Lara Trump (2nd L) and first lady Melania Trump take their seats at the side of the stage as President Donald Trump holds a rally. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters cheer behind him as President Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters in an arena in Youngstown. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A protester is removed from a rally with President Donald Trump and supporters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Melania Trump (C) takes her seat after introducing her husband. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump, flanked by Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin (L), participates in an event celebrating veterans at AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Attendees look on as President Donald Trump participates in an event celebrating veterans at AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
