Trump rally in Iowa
President Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters at an arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter holds a sign. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
A supporter cheers as President Trump speaks. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Trump, shows off her baby bump before speaking. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
President Trump waves to the crowd. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
A fan doffs his hat as President Trump speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump with supporters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
James Mitchell of Hope, Kansas wears an Abraham Lincoln costume as he waits in line. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
President Trump waves to the crowd. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
President Trump with supporters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters cheer. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Young supporters straighten their hats. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump takes the stage. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
President Trump takes the stage. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
