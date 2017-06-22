Edition:
Trump rally in Iowa

President Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters at an arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A supporter holds a sign. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A supporter cheers as President Trump speaks. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Trump, shows off her baby bump before speaking. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
President Trump waves to the crowd. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A fan doffs his hat as President Trump speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
President Trump with supporters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
James Mitchell of Hope, Kansas wears an Abraham Lincoln costume as he waits in line. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
President Trump waves to the crowd. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
President Trump with supporters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Supporters cheer. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Young supporters straighten their hats. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
President Trump takes the stage. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
President Trump takes the stage. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
