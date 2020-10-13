Edition:
Pictures | Mon Oct 12, 2020

Trump resumes campaign after bout with COVID

President Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally, his first since being treated for the coronavirus, at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Supporters of President Trump react during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
President Trump gestures during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle applauds as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A supporter of President Trump reacts during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
President Trump waves as he leaves the stage after a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
President Trump gestures during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
