Trump resumes campaign after bout with COVID
President Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally, his first since being treated for the coronavirus, at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of President Trump react during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump gestures during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kimberly Guilfoyle applauds as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter of President Trump reacts during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump waves as he leaves the stage after a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump gestures during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
