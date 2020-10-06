Edition:
Pictures | Tue Oct 6, 2020 | 8:00am EDT

Trump returns to White House

President Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment, in Washington, October 5. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
President Trump salutes as he poses without a face mask on the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized, October 5. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
President Trump poses atop the Truman Balcony after taking off his mask as he returns to the White House, October 5. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
President Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House, October 5. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
President Trump salutes as he poses without a face mask on the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized, October 5. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
President Trump poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after taking off his protective face mask as he returns from being hospitalized, October 5. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
President Trump speaks at the White House after returning from hospitalization at the Walter Reed Medical Center, October 5. @realDonaldTrump/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
President Trump walks down the steps of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center followed by U.S. Secret Service agents and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as he departs the hospital, October 5. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
President Donald Trump makes a fist as he walks out the front doors of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a fourth day of treatment for the coronavirus as he heads to the Marine One helicopter to return to the White House, October 5. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
People take pictures of Marine One with President Trump aboard as it flies to the White House after the president underwent treatment for the coronavirus, in Washington, October 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
President Trump boards Marine One as he departs Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a fourth day of treatment, October 5. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up towards reporters and photographers as he departs Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 5. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A White House staff member holds the door for U.S. President Donald Trump as he exits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a fourth day of treatment for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to return to the White House in Washington from the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
President Trump waves to supporters as he briefly rides by in the presidential motorcade in front of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for COVID-19 in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about President Donald Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
President Trump rides in front of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4. &nbsp;REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
President Trump participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley October 4, in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Also in the room on the call is Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Tia Dufour/The White House

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, flanked by other doctors, talks to reporters about President Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Supporters of President Trump participate in a prayer for Trump at the New York Triumph Rally on Staten Island, October 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Supporters rally at a vigil for President Trump outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Supporters huddle for warmth as they stand vigil for President Trump outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pats U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, on the back following a media briefing about President Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, October 3. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
President Trump works in the Presidential Suite while receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. Joyce N. Boghosia/The White House

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
President Trump works in a conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 3. Joyce N. Boghosia/The White House

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A supporter of President Trump holds a sign outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 5. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Supporters rally for President Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
President Trump participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4. Tia Dufour/The White House

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Supporters of President Trump take part in a car parade in Columbus, Ohio, October 3. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
President Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by helicopter, October 2. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
President Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter as he departs the White House to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
White House staff members wait to watch President Donald Trump depart by helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, on the South Lawn of the White House, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
President walks to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows follows President to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
President Trump boards the Marine One helicopter to depart the White House and fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
White House aides, including the military aide carrying the nuclear launch codes known as "the nuclear football," follow President Trump as he boards the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
President Trump disembarks from the Marine One helicopter followed by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as he arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
A crowd of members of the public gathers outside the gates of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as the Marine One helicopter lands, October 2. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
U.S. Secret Service agents stand at their posts as the Marine One helicopter departs to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
