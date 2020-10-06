Trump returns to White House
President Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment, in Washington, October 5. REUTERS/Erin Scott
President Trump salutes as he poses without a face mask on the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized, October 5. REUTERS/Erin Scott
President Trump poses atop the Truman Balcony after taking off his mask as he returns to the White House, October 5. REUTERS/Erin Scott
President Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House, October 5. REUTERS/Erin Scott
President Trump salutes as he poses without a face mask on the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized, October 5. REUTERS/Erin Scott
President Trump poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after taking off his protective face mask as he returns from being hospitalized, October 5. REUTERS/Erin Scott
President Trump speaks at the White House after returning from hospitalization at the Walter Reed Medical Center, October 5. @realDonaldTrump/via REUTERS
President Trump walks down the steps of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center followed by U.S. Secret Service agents and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as he departs the hospital, October 5. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump makes a fist as he walks out the front doors of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a fourth day of treatment for the coronavirus as he heads to the Marine One helicopter to return to the White House, October 5....more
People take pictures of Marine One with President Trump aboard as it flies to the White House after the president underwent treatment for the coronavirus, in Washington, October 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump boards Marine One as he departs Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a fourth day of treatment, October 5. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up towards reporters and photographers as he departs Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 5. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A White House staff member holds the door for U.S. President Donald Trump as he exits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a fourth day of treatment for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to return to the White House in Washington from...more
President Trump waves to supporters as he briefly rides by in the presidential motorcade in front of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for COVID-19 in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about President Donald Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland,...more
President Trump rides in front of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May
President Trump participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley October 4, in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center....more
U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, flanked by other doctors, talks to reporters about President Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Supporters of President Trump participate in a prayer for Trump at the New York Triumph Rally on Staten Island, October 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Supporters rally at a vigil for President Trump outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters huddle for warmth as they stand vigil for President Trump outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pats U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, on the back following a media briefing about President Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland,...more
President Trump works in the Presidential Suite while receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. Joyce N. Boghosia/The White House
President Trump works in a conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 3. Joyce N. Boghosia/The White House
A supporter of President Trump holds a sign outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 5. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters rally for President Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May
President Trump participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4....more
Supporters of President Trump take part in a car parade in Columbus, Ohio, October 3. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
President Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by helicopter, October 2. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter as he departs the White House to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House staff members wait to watch President Donald Trump depart by helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, on the South Lawn of the White House, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President walks to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows follows President to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Trump boards the Marine One helicopter to depart the White House and fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House aides, including the military aide carrying the nuclear launch codes known as "the nuclear football," follow President Trump as he boards the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2....more
President Trump disembarks from the Marine One helicopter followed by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as he arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A crowd of members of the public gathers outside the gates of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as the Marine One helicopter lands, October 2. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
U.S. Secret Service agents stand at their posts as the Marine One helicopter departs to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
