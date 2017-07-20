Trump samples 'Made in America' products
President Donald Trump holds a mechanical tool as he attends a Made in America roundtable in the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump participates in a strength vial test accompanied by Corning Pharmaceutical Glass Chairman and CEO Wendell Weeks during a "Made in America" event on pharmaceutical glass manufacturing. Trump announced a $500 million investment...more
President Donald Trump wears a cowboy hat as attends a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White House. Trump climbed into an American-made fire truck parked behind the White House, took a swing with a baseball bat in the Blue Room, and...more
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Donald Trump holds a baseball bat. Trump promised he would take more legal and regulatory steps during the next six months to protect American manufacturers, lashing out against trade deals and trade...more
President Donald Trump sits on a firefighter truck. "I want to make a pledge to each and every one of you: No longer are we going to allow other countries to break the rules, steal our jobs and drain our wealth," Trump said. He was speaking to a...more
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stand next to Caterpillar equipment. Trump's remarks came as his administration laid out its priorities for revising the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico. Trump is...more
President Donald Trump shakes hands with business owners. Trump spoke in front of a panoply of iconic American-made products: Gibson guitars, Maryland crab pots, a Delaware-made NASA space suit and Cheerwine soda. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump looks at Sikorsky helicopters miniature models. "Your drivers are very good," Trump said to a representative of Ping, the Arizona-based maker of golf clubs, noting that he had golfed with British pro golfer Lee Westwood, who is...more
President Donald Trump reacts as he attends a "Made in America" products showcase event. Trump did not give details about what his administration would do to protect manufacturers, but he railed against tariffs charged by other countries and unfair...more
President Donald Trump reacts as he holds a baseball bat. He told the manufacturers that he was working for a "level playing field" for their wares. "But if the playing field were slanted like a little bit toward us, I'd accept that also," Trump...more
President Donald Trump signs a proclamation as he attends a "Made in America" products showcase event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
