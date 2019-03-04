Edition:
United States
Trump serves fast food to football champs North Dakota State

President Donald Trump speaks behind stacks of McDonald's hamburgers and Chick-fil-A sandwiches as he welcomes members of the 2018 Division I FCS National Champion North Dakota State University football team at an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
President Trump speaks behind stacks of McDonald's hamburgers and Chick-fil-A sandwiches. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Players begin to grab McDonald's and Chick-fil-A food after after President Trump welcomed the FCS football champion North Dakota State Bison. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Players begin to grab McDonald's and Chick-fil-A food after after U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the FCS football champion North Dakota State Bison to a reception in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Members of the North Dakota State University football team and other guests stand behind a table of fast food as they applaud the arrival of President Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump holds up a football jersey with his name on it between North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani (L) and quarterback Easton Stick (R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump welcomes the North Dakota State Bison, including coach Matt Entz (3rd R), quarterback Easton Stick (2nd R, shaking hands) and Senator John Hoeven (R-ND) (R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump speaks behind stacks of McDonald's hamburgers, Chick-fil-A sandwiches and other fast food. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump arrives to welcome the North Dakota State Bison. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump speaks with Senator John Hoeven (R-ND) and his wife Mikey Hoeven. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump receives a souvenir football jersey from the North Dakota State University football team including quarterback Easton Stick (2ndR). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump speaks behind stacks of McDonald's hamburgers and Chick-fil-A sandwiches. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

