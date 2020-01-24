Trump speaks at anti-abortion March for Life
President Donald Trump addresses thousands of anti-abortion activists at the 47th annual March for Life in Washington, January 24, 2020. Trump became the first U.S. president to attend the annual March for Life on Friday, unleashing a fierce attack...more
Anti abortion activists carry a banner during the the 47th annual March for Life in Washington. Demonstrators from around the country converged on a cool, overcast day in the U.S. capital for the event held annually around the anniversary of the...more
Anti abortion activists rally on the National Mall prior to the March for Life. "Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House," the Republican president told thousands of cheering people at the rally, touting his...more
An anti-abortion demonstrator holds a cross and rosary beads while standing next to a portrait of Jesus during the March for Life. Among his most loyal political supporters are evangelical Christians, who strongly oppose abortion rights. The event...more
"Sadly, the far left is actively working to erase our God-given rights, shut down faith-based charities, ban religious believers from the public square and silence Americans who believe in the sanctity of life," Trump said. "They are coming after me...more
An anti-abortion marcher holds a sign about President Donald Trump as he addresses thousands of anti-abortion activists at the March for Life. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Anti abortion activists rally on the National Mall prior to the March for Life. REUTERS/Mary Calvert
An anti-abortion demonstrator marches holding a sign saying "Make America Pro-Life Again". REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Demonstrators attend a rally before the start of the March For Life. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
A young anti-abortion demonstrator holds a sign saying "I'm NOT a CHOICE". REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Demonstrators pray at a rally before the start of the March For Life. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
An anti-abortion demonstrator marches holding a sign saying "Stop Killing Babies". REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A anti-abortion protestor stands with a large wooden cross in front of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump addresses the March for Life. REUTERS/Leah Millis
An anti-abortion demonstrator holds a sign thanking President Donald Trump for his support. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump addresses thousands of anti-abortion activists at the March for Life. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A woman looks out of a recreational vehicle covered with banners supporting President Donald Trump during the March for Life. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Anti-abortion protestors listen to President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Anti-abortion activists march with a banner thanking President Donald Trump for his support during the March for Life. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
