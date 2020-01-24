Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jan 24, 2020 | 3:10pm EST

Trump speaks at anti-abortion March for Life

President Donald Trump addresses thousands of anti-abortion activists at the 47th annual March for Life in Washington, January 24, 2020. Trump became the first U.S. president to attend the annual March for Life on Friday, unleashing a fierce attack on his Democratic rivals during a rally in an election-year show of support for opponents of abortion rights. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
Anti abortion activists carry a banner during the the 47th annual March for Life in Washington. Demonstrators from around the country converged on a cool, overcast day in the U.S. capital for the event held annually around the anniversary of the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized the procedure nationwide. Many high school and college students joined in the rally. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
Anti abortion activists rally on the National Mall prior to the March for Life. "Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House," the Republican president told thousands of cheering people at the rally, touting his anti-abortion policies and his appointments of conservatives to the federal judiciary including Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. REUTERS/Mary Calvert

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
An anti-abortion demonstrator holds a cross and rosary beads while standing next to a portrait of Jesus during the March for Life. Among his most loyal political supporters are evangelical Christians, who strongly oppose abortion rights. The event took on aspects of a campaign rally, with Trump lashing out at his political opponents and some in the crowd chanting "Four More Years!" REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
"Sadly, the far left is actively working to erase our God-given rights, shut down faith-based charities, ban religious believers from the public square and silence Americans who believe in the sanctity of life," Trump said. "They are coming after me because I am fighting for you. And we are fighting for those who have no voice, and we will win ... Democrats have embraced the most radical and extreme positions taken and seen in this country for years and decades and you could even say for centuries. Nearly every top Democrat in Congress now supports taxpayer-funded abortion all the way up until the moment of birth," Trump said, eliciting boos and jeers from the crowd. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
An anti-abortion marcher holds a sign about President Donald Trump as he addresses thousands of anti-abortion activists at the March for Life. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
Anti abortion activists rally on the National Mall prior to the March for Life. REUTERS/Mary Calvert

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
An anti-abortion demonstrator marches holding a sign saying "Make America Pro-Life Again". REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
Demonstrators attend a rally before the start of the March For Life. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
A young anti-abortion demonstrator holds a sign saying "I'm NOT a CHOICE". REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
Demonstrators pray at a rally before the start of the March For Life. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
An anti-abortion demonstrator marches holding a sign saying "Stop Killing Babies". REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
A anti-abortion protestor stands with a large wooden cross in front of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
President Donald Trump addresses the March for Life. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
An anti-abortion demonstrator holds a sign thanking President Donald Trump for his support. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
President Donald Trump addresses thousands of anti-abortion activists at the March for Life. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
A woman looks out of a recreational vehicle covered with banners supporting President Donald Trump during the March for Life. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
Anti-abortion protestors listen to President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
Anti-abortion activists march with a banner thanking President Donald Trump for his support during the March for Life. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
