Mon Jul 24, 2017

Trump speaks at Scout Jamboree

President Donald Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A scout reacts as President Donald Trump (not pictured) delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives to delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
President Donald Trump reacts as he delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives to delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
President Donald Trump (2nd R) delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
President Donald Trump (2nd R) delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
