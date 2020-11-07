Trump supporters dejected after Biden declared winner
A supporter of President Trump at a "Stop the Steal" protest after media announced that Joe Biden had won the presidential election, at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, November 7. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A supporter of President Trump reacts at a "Stop the Steal" protest after media announced that Joe Biden has won the election, at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, November 7. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Supporters of President Trump gather outside a news conference from the Trump legal team after media named Joe Biden the winner in the election, in Philadelphia, November 7. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Supporters of President Trump rally outside the State Capitol building after news media declared Biden to be the winner, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, November 7. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A supporter of far-right activist Laura Loomer uses his phone at a "Stop the Steal" protest held by supporters of President Trump at the Wisconsin State Capitol, after media announced that Joe Biden has won the election, in Madison, Wisconsin,...more
A supporter of President Trump clashes with a supporter of Joe Biden after news media named Biden the winner, in Philadelphia, November 7. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Supporters of President Trump rally outside the State Capitol building after news media declared Biden to be the winner, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, November 7. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Trump supporters gather outside the venue for a Trump legal team news conference after media named Joe Biden the winner, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A supporter of President Trump holds a "Four More Years" placard at a "Stop the Steal" protest after media announced that Joe Biden has won the election, in Madison, Wisconsin, November 7. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Trump, speaks after media announced that Joe Biden has won the election, in, Philadelphia, November 7. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A supporter of President Trump holds a Veterans for Trump placard at a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol, while a socially distanced birthday party held by supporters of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala...more
