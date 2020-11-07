Edition:
Trump supporters dejected after Biden declared winner

A supporter of President Trump at a "Stop the Steal" protest after media announced that Joe Biden had won the presidential election, at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, November 7. REUTERS/Bing Guan

A supporter of President Trump reacts at a&nbsp;"Stop the Steal" protest after media announced that Joe Biden has won the election, at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, November 7. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Supporters of President Trump gather outside a news conference from the Trump legal team after media named Joe Biden the winner in the election, in Philadelphia, November 7. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Supporters of President Trump rally outside the State Capitol building after news media declared Biden to be the winner, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, November 7. &nbsp;REUTERS/Leah Millis

A supporter of far-right activist Laura Loomer uses his phone at a "Stop the Steal" protest held by supporters of President Trump at the Wisconsin State Capitol, after media announced that Joe Biden has won the election, in Madison, Wisconsin, November 7. REUTERS/Bing Guan

A supporter of President Trump clashes with a supporter of Joe Biden after news media named Biden the winner, in Philadelphia, November 7. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Supporters of President Trump rally outside the State Capitol building after news media declared Biden to be the winner, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, November 7. &nbsp;REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump supporters gather outside the venue for a Trump legal team news conference after media named Joe Biden the winner, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A supporter of President Trump holds a "Four More Years" placard at a "Stop the Steal" protest after media announced that Joe Biden has won the election, in Madison, Wisconsin, November 7. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Trump, speaks after media announced that Joe Biden has won the election, in, Philadelphia, November 7. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A supporter of President Trump holds a Veterans for Trump placard at a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol, while a socially distanced birthday party held by supporters of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris is seen in the background, in Madison, Wisconsin, November 7. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Joe Biden's road to the presidency

Joe Biden's road to the presidency

