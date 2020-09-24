Trump supporters, many maskless, jam campaign rallies
Audience members listen as President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Attendees dance to music as they wait for President Trump to take the stage during a campaign event at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix, September 14. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Audience members react as they listen to President Trump's speech at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters, some not wearing masks, gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump supporters attend a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters on at Trump's campaign event at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump gestures during a campaign event at Smith Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, September 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign event at Yuma International Airport in Arizona, August 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Trump supporters attend a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters attend a Trump campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, September 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters attend a campaign rally by President Trump at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, September 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump shields his eyes from light during a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, September 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
