Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 24, 2020 | 10:40am EDT

Trump supporters, many maskless, jam campaign rallies

Audience members listen as President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Audience members listen as President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Audience members listen as President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    
Close
1 / 18
Attendees dance to music as they wait for President Trump to take the stage during a campaign event at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix, September 14. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Attendees dance to music as they wait for President Trump to take the stage during a campaign event at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix, September 14. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Attendees dance to music as they wait for President Trump to take the stage during a campaign event at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix, September 14. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Close
2 / 18
Supporters gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Supporters gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Supporters gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Close
3 / 18
People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
4 / 18
People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
5 / 18
People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
6 / 18
Audience members react as they listen to President Trump's speech at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Audience members react as they listen to President Trump's speech at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Audience members react as they listen to President Trump's speech at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
7 / 18
Supporters, some not wearing masks, gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Supporters, some not wearing masks, gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Supporters, some not wearing masks, gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Close
8 / 18
President Trump supporters attend a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump supporters attend a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
President Trump supporters attend a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
9 / 18
People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
10 / 18
Supporters on at Trump's campaign event at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters on at Trump's campaign event at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Supporters on at Trump's campaign event at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
11 / 18
President Trump gestures during a campaign event at Smith Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, September 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump gestures during a campaign event at Smith Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, September 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
President Trump gestures during a campaign event at Smith Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, September 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 18
Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign event at Yuma International Airport in Arizona, August 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign event at Yuma International Airport in Arizona, August 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign event at Yuma International Airport in Arizona, August 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  
Close
13 / 18
Trump supporters attend a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Trump supporters attend a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Trump supporters attend a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
14 / 18
People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
15 / 18
Supporters attend a Trump campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, September 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters attend a Trump campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, September 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Supporters attend a Trump campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, September 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
16 / 18
Supporters attend a campaign rally by President Trump at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, September 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters attend a campaign rally by President Trump at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, September 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Supporters attend a campaign rally by President Trump at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, September 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
17 / 18
President Trump shields his eyes from light during a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, September 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump shields his eyes from light during a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, September 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
President Trump shields his eyes from light during a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, September 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Life and death in COVID units around the world

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Next Slideshows

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.

10:25am EDT
Thousands protest after Belarusian leader hastily sworn in

Thousands protest after Belarusian leader hastily sworn in

Belarusian security forces detained protesters and fired water cannon to disperse crowds as thousands took to the streets of Minsk against the abrupt...

10:22am EDT
Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.

10:17am EDT
Devastating wildfires ravage West Coast

Devastating wildfires ravage West Coast

Fire crews continue to battle deadly wildfires sweeping California, Oregon and Washington.

10:10am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protesters take to the streets across the U.S. after a grand jury ruling in the March killing of Breonna Taylor.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court

Mourners quietly filed past the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin outside the white marble court building as the United States began three days of tributes to the liberal icon.

Protests in Louisville after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protests in Louisville after Breonna Taylor ruling

Two police officers were shot and wounded in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests after a grand jury ruling decried by civil rights activists as a miscarriage of justice in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in March.

Kenya's Maasai gather for ceremony to turn warriors into elders

Kenya's Maasai gather for ceremony to turn warriors into elders

Around 15,000 men congregated to feast on an estimated 3,000 bulls and 30,000 goats and sheep, in a once-in-a-decade ceremony that transforms them from Moran (warriors) to Mzee (elders).

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.

Thousands protest after Belarusian leader hastily sworn in

Thousands protest after Belarusian leader hastily sworn in

Belarusian security forces detained protesters and fired water cannon to disperse crowds as thousands took to the streets of Minsk against the abrupt inauguration of veteran President Alexander Lukashenko.

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.

Devastating wildfires ravage West Coast

Devastating wildfires ravage West Coast

Fire crews continue to battle deadly wildfires sweeping California, Oregon and Washington.

'Hillbilly Brigade' saves Oregon town from raging wildfires

'Hillbilly Brigade' saves Oregon town from raging wildfires

The men and women of the "Hillbilly Brigade" - about 1,200 in all - are credited with saving the mountain hamlet of Molalla, after its 9,000 residents were forced to evacuate.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast