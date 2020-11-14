Edition:
Pictures | Sat Nov 14, 2020 | 3:04pm EST

Trump supporters march in Washington

Supporters of President Trump participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest in Washington, November 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Members of the far-right Proud Boys rally in support of President Trump in Washington, November 14. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Supporters of President Trump participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest in Washington, November 14. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Supporters of President Trump participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest in Washington, November 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters of President Donald Trump participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest in Washington, November 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters of President Trump participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest as a "Black Lives Matter" banner is seen, in Washington, November 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer alongside the presidential motorcade at Freedom Plaza near the White House, November 14. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters of President Trump cheer alongside the presidential motorcade at Freedom Plaza near the White House, November 14. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters of President Donald Trump participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest in Washington, November 14. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer alongside the presidential motorcade at Freedom Plaza near the White House, November 14. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A supporter of President Donald Trump participates in a "Stop the Steal" protest in Washington, November 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters of President Donald Trump participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, November 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters of President Donald Trump participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest in Washington, November 14. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Supporters of President Donald Trump participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest in Washington, November 14. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman looks on as supporters of President Trump participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest in Washington, November 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters of President Donald Trump participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest in Washington, November 14. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A supporter of President Donald Trump gestures as thousands participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest near the U.S Capitol building in Washington, November 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters of President Donald Trump participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest in Washington, November 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis

