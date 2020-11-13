Edition:
Trump supporters rally around the president after election

A counter-demonstrator and supporter of President Donald Trump shouts at protesters during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A counter-demonstrator and supporter of President Trump wears a costume during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A person gestures at a counter-demonstrator and supporter of President Trump during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A counter-demonstrator and supporter of President Trump wearing a campaign hat speaks through a megaphone during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A counter-demonstrator and supporter of President Trump shouts at a protester during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A supporter of President Trump holds a crucifix during a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Carri Dusza, a supporter of President Trump, holds a placard stating "LEGAL VOTES ONLY" while shouting across the street at supporters of President-elect Joe Biden the day after a presidential election victory was called for Biden, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A supporter of President Trump carries a semi-automatic rifle at a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Supporters of President Trump protest the election results outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A counter-demonstrator and supporter of President Trump is seen during an anti-Trump rally at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A counter-demonstrator and supporter of President Trump wears a campaign hat during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A counter-demonstrator and supporter of President Trump gestures during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A counter-demonstrator and supporter of President Trump shouts at protesters during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A supporter of President Trump carries a semi-automatic rifle as he takes part in a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A woman holds a cutout of President Trump's head as supporters gather at a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Signs by supporters of President Trump hang outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Supporters of President Trump gather at a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Supporters of President Trump protest the election results outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, November 11, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Supporters of President Trump protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A supporter of President Trump carries a teddy bear and a semi-automatic rifle at a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A supporter of President Trump tapes a U.S. flag to a pole at a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A supporter of President Trump carries a semi-automatic rifle at a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A supporter of President Trump hugs a flag at a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

People leave a protest, past a van with banner supporting President Trump, after the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Supporters of President Trump gather at a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Supporters of President Trump gather at a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A supporter of President Trump holds up a "Trump Pride" sign during a rally outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center six days after the election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers

A driver in a parked car looks on as supporters of President Trump rally in front of a large U.S. Flag outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center six days after the election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers

A supporter of President Trump rallies outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers

A supporter of President Trump listens to other supporters during a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A supporter of President Donald Trump yells during a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Supporters of President Trump gather for a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A supporter of President Trump lies on the ground during a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A boy wearing a Trump/Pence shirt is seen as supporters of President Trump protest the election results outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, November 11, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Supporters of President Trump protest the election results outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, November 11, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

