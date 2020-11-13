Trump supporters rally around the president after election
A counter-demonstrator and supporter of President Donald Trump shouts at protesters during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A counter-demonstrator and supporter of President Trump wears a costume during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A person gestures at a counter-demonstrator and supporter of President Trump during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A counter-demonstrator and supporter of President Trump wearing a campaign hat speaks through a megaphone during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13,...more
A counter-demonstrator and supporter of President Trump shouts at a protester during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A supporter of President Trump holds a crucifix during a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Carri Dusza, a supporter of President Trump, holds a placard stating "LEGAL VOTES ONLY" while shouting across the street at supporters of President-elect Joe Biden the day after a presidential election victory was called for Biden, in Philadelphia,...more
A supporter of President Trump carries a semi-automatic rifle at a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Supporters of President Trump protest the election results outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A counter-demonstrator and supporter of President Trump is seen during an anti-Trump rally at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A counter-demonstrator and supporter of President Trump wears a campaign hat during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A counter-demonstrator and supporter of President Trump gestures during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A counter-demonstrator and supporter of President Trump shouts at protesters during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A supporter of President Trump carries a semi-automatic rifle as he takes part in a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S.,...more
A woman holds a cutout of President Trump's head as supporters gather at a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 8,...more
Signs by supporters of President Trump hang outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Supporters of President Trump gather at a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Supporters of President Trump protest the election results outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Supporters of President Trump protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A supporter of President Trump carries a teddy bear and a semi-automatic rifle at a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 9,...more
A supporter of President Trump tapes a U.S. flag to a pole at a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jim...more
A supporter of President Trump carries a semi-automatic rifle at a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jim...more
A supporter of President Trump hugs a flag at a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People leave a protest, past a van with banner supporting President Trump, after the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Supporters of President Trump gather at a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Supporters of President Trump gather at a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A supporter of President Trump holds up a "Trump Pride" sign during a rally outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center six days after the election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
A driver in a parked car looks on as supporters of President Trump rally in front of a large U.S. Flag outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center six days after the election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
A supporter of President Trump rallies outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
A supporter of President Trump listens to other supporters during a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 8, 2020....more
A supporter of President Donald Trump yells during a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jim...more
Supporters of President Trump gather for a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A supporter of President Trump lies on the ground during a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A boy wearing a Trump/Pence shirt is seen as supporters of President Trump protest the election results outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Supporters of President Trump protest the election results outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
