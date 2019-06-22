Trump supporters rally in 2020 battleground Florida county
Supporters of President Donald Trump hold a sign waving rally on a sidewalk in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Lenges, who changed parties to vote Republican in 2016, enters his home past signs he has painted for President Donald Trump s re-election campaign, in the Pinellas County city of Largo, Florida, June 18. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Donald Trump wave to passing drivers during a Sign Waving Rally on a sidewalk in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man wearing a Confederate battle flag hat walks through the American Business Center in the Pinellas County city of Largo, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a sign reading "Women for Trump" during a roadside sign waving rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Lenges, a resident of Pinellas County who changed parties to vote Republican in 2016, eats dinner in the parking lot after attending President Donald Trump s re-election campaign kick off rally in Orlando, Florida, June 18. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jackie Turner holds a sign reading "Trump Loves You" during a roadside sign waving rally with supporters of President Donald Trump in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Lenges, a resident of Pinellas County who changed parties to vote Republican in 2016, and his sister Jeanne Coffin wait in line to attend President Donald Trump s re-election campaign kick off rally in Orlando, Florida, June 18. REUTERS/Brian...more
Iris Bernard holds a U.S. flag during a roadside sign waving rally with supporters of President Donald Trump in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of President Donald Trump, wearing t-shirts reading "Do You Care Fake News?" wave to passing drivers during a roadside sign waving rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of President Donald Trump wears a sign at a roadside rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Lenges, who changed parties to vote Republican in 2016, and his sister Jeanne Coffin load signs before driving to President Donald Trump s re-election campaign kick off rally, in the Pinellas County city of Largo, Florida, June 18. REUTERS/Brian...more
John Lenges, a resident of Pinellas County who changed parties to vote Republican in 2016, and his sister Jeanne Coffin join the prayer at the start of President Donald Trump s re-election campaign kick off rally in Orlando, Florida, June 18....more
A supporter of President Donald Trump has Trump spelled out on her nails during a Sign Waving Rally on a sidewalk in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Lenges, 65, a resident of Pinellas County, stands next to his collection of items related to President Donald Trump in his house in the Pinellas County city of Largo, Florida, May 17. "I'd like to give him at least another four years." Before...more
