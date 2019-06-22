Trump supporters rally in 2020 battleground Florida county

John Lenges, 65, a resident of Pinellas County, stands next to his collection of items related to President Donald Trump in his house in the Pinellas County city of Largo, Florida, May 17. "I'd like to give him at least another four years." Before...more

John Lenges, 65, a resident of Pinellas County, stands next to his collection of items related to President Donald Trump in his house in the Pinellas County city of Largo, Florida, May 17. "I'd like to give him at least another four years." Before Trump announced his presidential bid, Lenges was a Democrat. He mostly tuned out politics and had never voted for a Republican president. "It was a wakeup call," he said. "Our country needed a turn." Lenges' framed ticket to Trump's inauguration hangs on a home office wall once dedicated to NASCAR. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

