Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 21, 2019 | 11:05pm EDT

Trump supporters rally in 2020 battleground Florida county

Supporters of President Donald Trump hold a sign waving rally on a sidewalk in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters of President Donald Trump hold a sign waving rally on a sidewalk in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Supporters of President Donald Trump hold a sign waving rally on a sidewalk in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 15
John Lenges, who changed parties to vote Republican in 2016, enters his home past signs he has painted for President Donald Trump s re-election campaign, in the Pinellas County city of Largo, Florida, June 18. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

John Lenges, who changed parties to vote Republican in 2016, enters his home past signs he has painted for President Donald Trump s re-election campaign, in the Pinellas County city of Largo, Florida, June 18. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
John Lenges, who changed parties to vote Republican in 2016, enters his home past signs he has painted for President Donald Trump s re-election campaign, in the Pinellas County city of Largo, Florida, June 18. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 15
Supporters of Donald Trump wave to passing drivers during a Sign Waving Rally on a sidewalk in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters of Donald Trump wave to passing drivers during a Sign Waving Rally on a sidewalk in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Supporters of Donald Trump wave to passing drivers during a Sign Waving Rally on a sidewalk in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 15
A man wearing a Confederate battle flag hat walks through the American Business Center in the Pinellas County city of Largo, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man wearing a Confederate battle flag hat walks through the American Business Center in the Pinellas County city of Largo, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
A man wearing a Confederate battle flag hat walks through the American Business Center in the Pinellas County city of Largo, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 15
A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a sign reading "Women for Trump" during a roadside sign waving rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a sign reading "Women for Trump" during a roadside sign waving rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a sign reading "Women for Trump" during a roadside sign waving rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 15
John Lenges, a resident of Pinellas County who changed parties to vote Republican in 2016, eats dinner in the parking lot after attending President Donald Trump s re-election campaign kick off rally in Orlando, Florida, June 18. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

John Lenges, a resident of Pinellas County who changed parties to vote Republican in 2016, eats dinner in the parking lot after attending President Donald Trump s re-election campaign kick off rally in Orlando, Florida, June 18. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
John Lenges, a resident of Pinellas County who changed parties to vote Republican in 2016, eats dinner in the parking lot after attending President Donald Trump s re-election campaign kick off rally in Orlando, Florida, June 18. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 15
Jackie Turner holds a sign reading "Trump Loves You" during a roadside sign waving rally with supporters of President Donald Trump in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jackie Turner holds a sign reading "Trump Loves You" during a roadside sign waving rally with supporters of President Donald Trump in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Jackie Turner holds a sign reading "Trump Loves You" during a roadside sign waving rally with supporters of President Donald Trump in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 15
John Lenges, a resident of Pinellas County who changed parties to vote Republican in 2016, and his sister Jeanne Coffin wait in line to attend President Donald Trump s re-election campaign kick off rally in Orlando, Florida, June 18. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

John Lenges, a resident of Pinellas County who changed parties to vote Republican in 2016, and his sister Jeanne Coffin wait in line to attend President Donald Trump s re-election campaign kick off rally in Orlando, Florida, June 18. REUTERS/Brian...more

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
John Lenges, a resident of Pinellas County who changed parties to vote Republican in 2016, and his sister Jeanne Coffin wait in line to attend President Donald Trump s re-election campaign kick off rally in Orlando, Florida, June 18. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 15
Iris Bernard holds a U.S. flag during a roadside sign waving rally with supporters of President Donald Trump in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Iris Bernard holds a U.S. flag during a roadside sign waving rally with supporters of President Donald Trump in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Iris Bernard holds a U.S. flag during a roadside sign waving rally with supporters of President Donald Trump in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 15
Supporters of President Donald Trump, wearing t-shirts reading "Do You Care Fake News?" wave to passing drivers during a roadside sign waving rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters of President Donald Trump, wearing t-shirts reading "Do You Care Fake News?" wave to passing drivers during a roadside sign waving rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Supporters of President Donald Trump, wearing t-shirts reading "Do You Care Fake News?" wave to passing drivers during a roadside sign waving rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 15
A supporter of President Donald Trump wears a sign at a roadside rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A supporter of President Donald Trump wears a sign at a roadside rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
A supporter of President Donald Trump wears a sign at a roadside rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 15
John Lenges, who changed parties to vote Republican in 2016, and his sister Jeanne Coffin load signs before driving to President Donald Trump s re-election campaign kick off rally, in the Pinellas County city of Largo, Florida, June 18. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

John Lenges, who changed parties to vote Republican in 2016, and his sister Jeanne Coffin load signs before driving to President Donald Trump s re-election campaign kick off rally, in the Pinellas County city of Largo, Florida, June 18. REUTERS/Brian...more

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
John Lenges, who changed parties to vote Republican in 2016, and his sister Jeanne Coffin load signs before driving to President Donald Trump s re-election campaign kick off rally, in the Pinellas County city of Largo, Florida, June 18. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 15
John Lenges, a resident of Pinellas County who changed parties to vote Republican in 2016, and his sister Jeanne Coffin join the prayer at the start of President Donald Trump s re-election campaign kick off rally in Orlando, Florida, June 18. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

John Lenges, a resident of Pinellas County who changed parties to vote Republican in 2016, and his sister Jeanne Coffin join the prayer at the start of President Donald Trump s re-election campaign kick off rally in Orlando, Florida, June 18....more

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
John Lenges, a resident of Pinellas County who changed parties to vote Republican in 2016, and his sister Jeanne Coffin join the prayer at the start of President Donald Trump s re-election campaign kick off rally in Orlando, Florida, June 18. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 15
A supporter of President Donald Trump has Trump spelled out on her nails during a Sign Waving Rally on a sidewalk in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A supporter of President Donald Trump has Trump spelled out on her nails during a Sign Waving Rally on a sidewalk in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
A supporter of President Donald Trump has Trump spelled out on her nails during a Sign Waving Rally on a sidewalk in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 15
John Lenges, 65, a resident of Pinellas County, stands next to his collection of items related to President Donald Trump in his house in the Pinellas County city of Largo, Florida, May 17. "I'd like to give him at least another four years." Before Trump announced his presidential bid, Lenges was a Democrat. He mostly tuned out politics and had never voted for a Republican president. "It was a wakeup call," he said. "Our country needed a turn." Lenges' framed ticket to Trump's inauguration hangs on a home office wall once dedicated to NASCAR. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

John Lenges, 65, a resident of Pinellas County, stands next to his collection of items related to President Donald Trump in his house in the Pinellas County city of Largo, Florida, May 17. "I'd like to give him at least another four years." Before...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
John Lenges, 65, a resident of Pinellas County, stands next to his collection of items related to President Donald Trump in his house in the Pinellas County city of Largo, Florida, May 17. "I'd like to give him at least another four years." Before Trump announced his presidential bid, Lenges was a Democrat. He mostly tuned out politics and had never voted for a Republican president. "It was a wakeup call," he said. "Our country needed a turn." Lenges' framed ticket to Trump's inauguration hangs on a home office wall once dedicated to NASCAR. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Best of the Women's World Cup

Best of the Women's World Cup

Next Slideshows

Best of the Women's World Cup

Best of the Women's World Cup

Highlights from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Jun 21 2019
Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

Highlights from the 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport.

Jun 21 2019
Black-clad, anti-extradition protesters flood streets of Hong Kong

Black-clad, anti-extradition protesters flood streets of Hong Kong

Thousands of demonstrators blockaded police headquarters as Asia's leading financial center braced itself for a third weekend of mass protests against an...

Jun 21 2019
Exhausted polar bear rescued after wandering into Siberian city

Exhausted polar bear rescued after wandering into Siberian city

A famished polar bear picked up this week after it wandered lost into a northern Russian city hundreds of miles from its Arctic habitat was taken to a zoo in...

Jun 21 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Summer solstice

Summer solstice

Revellers welcome the longest day of the year, which heralds the start of summer.

Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Royals, races and headwear at the annual racing event that draws around 300,000 people over five days.

Best of the Women's World Cup

Best of the Women's World Cup

Highlights from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBT rights around the world during Pride Month.

Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

Highlights from the 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport.

Black-clad, anti-extradition protesters flood streets of Hong Kong

Black-clad, anti-extradition protesters flood streets of Hong Kong

Thousands of demonstrators blockaded police headquarters as Asia's leading financial center braced itself for a third weekend of mass protests against an extradition bill that has plunged the Chinese-ruled city into crisis.

Exhausted polar bear rescued after wandering into Siberian city

Exhausted polar bear rescued after wandering into Siberian city

A famished polar bear picked up this week after it wandered lost into a northern Russian city hundreds of miles from its Arctic habitat was taken to a zoo in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk for treatment.

Chinese tourists flock to lake to recreate viral photos

Chinese tourists flock to lake to recreate viral photos

Chinese tourists are flocking to a lake in southwest Yunnan province to recreate photos that have gone viral on social media, the country's latest selfie craze.

China's Xi wraps up lavish North Korea visit

China's Xi wraps up lavish North Korea visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping's two-day visit to North Korea was the first by a Chinese leader in 14 years.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast