Trump supporters tailgate at Jersey Shore rally
Supporters listen to remarks by President Trump as they gather outside a campaign rally by President Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. New Jersey supporters of President Trump on Tuesday welcomed his first campaign rally in the state the...more
President Trump gestures to supporters at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters listen to remarks by President Trump as they gather outside a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters cheer as President Trump speak at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters listen to remarks by President Trump as they gather outside a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A supporter holds a Trump and Israel banner at Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Supporters listen to remarks by President Trump as they gather outside a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Supporters gather outside Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Supporters gather outside a campaign rally by President Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Supporters gather outside Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway speaks beside President Trump at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Protesters and supporters gather outside a campaign rally by President Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A pro-guns button is pinned on a supporter at President Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew speaks beside President Trump at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Supporters gather outside a campaign rally by President Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A protester holds a sign outside a campaign rally by President Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Supporters of President Trump cheer at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters listen to remarks by President Trump as they gather outside a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
President Trump attends a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Next Slideshows
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
China put millions of people on lockdown at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.
Postcards from Iowa
Scenes from Iowa ahead of the first nominating contest in the Democratic primaries.
Octogenarian Russian dancers prove age is just a number
Russian pensioners Maya Kachina and Lev Kitayev enjoy proving that age is just a number as they charm elderly audiences in Moscow with their sparkling costumes...
Mourning Kobe Bryant
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant, considered one of basketball's all-time greats, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter...
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
China put millions of people on lockdown at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.
Postcards from Iowa
Scenes from Iowa ahead of the first nominating contest in the Democratic primaries.
Octogenarian Russian dancers prove age is just a number
Russian pensioners Maya Kachina and Lev Kitayev enjoy proving that age is just a number as they charm elderly audiences in Moscow with their sparkling costumes and dance moves, despite being well into their eighties.
Mourning Kobe Bryant
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant, considered one of basketball's all-time greats, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.
Australia's charred landscape
While bushfires are common in Australia, authorities say the current scale of destruction is unprecedented, fuelled by a prolonged drought and record high temperatures that have left eastern regions tinder-dry.
Protesting firefighters clash with police in Paris
Police fired tear gas and hit protesters with batons as firefighters demonstrated against working conditions and demanded more pay in Paris, amid widespread labor unrest across France.
Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem
U.S. President Donald Trump proposed creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing, in an effort to achieve a peace breakthrough in their decades of conflict with Israel.
Best of the Australian Open
Highlights from the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne.
Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial continues in the Senate, in a rare use of the constitutional mechanism for ousting a president that has further polarized voters ahead of a November election.