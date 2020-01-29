Edition:
Trump supporters tailgate at Jersey Shore rally

Supporters listen to remarks by President Trump as they gather outside a campaign rally by President Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. New Jersey supporters of President Trump on Tuesday welcomed his first campaign rally in the state the same way they celebrate heroes from the New York Jets football team to native son Bruce Springsteen - with a tailgate party. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
President Trump gestures to supporters at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters listen to remarks by President Trump as they gather outside a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters cheer as President Trump speak at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters listen to remarks by President Trump as they gather outside a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A supporter holds a Trump and Israel banner at Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Supporters listen to remarks by President Trump as they gather outside a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Supporters gather outside Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Supporters gather outside a campaign rally by President Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Supporters gather outside Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway speaks beside President Trump at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Protesters and supporters gather outside a campaign rally by President Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A pro-guns button is pinned on a supporter at President Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew speaks beside President Trump at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Supporters gather outside a campaign rally by President Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A protester holds a sign outside a campaign rally by President Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Supporters of President Trump cheer at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters listen to remarks by President Trump as they gather outside a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

President Trump attends a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis

