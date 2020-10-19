Edition:
United States
Mon Oct 19, 2020

Trump tries to woo early voters in weekend rallies

President Donald Trump dances to the music as he departs at the end of a campaign rally in Carson City, Nevada, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
President Donald Trump is seen reflected in the glasses of a supporter as he speaks during a campaign rally in Carson City, Nevada, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
President Donald Trump points his finger during a campaign rally in Carson City, Nevada, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
President Donald Trump counts money before donating it as he attends a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
President Donald Trump attends a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
President Donald Trump donates money as he attends a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville, Wisconsin October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Attendees wearing face masks listen as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville, Wisconsin October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Muskegon County Airport in Muskegon, Michigan, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump laugh after filming a dance for TikTok at his campaign event in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump watch him speak on a screen at his campaign event in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump yell as he walks on stage at his campaign event in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A supporter of President Donald Trump, Cat Fletcher, talks on the phone at Trump's campaign event in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump watch him speak on a screen at his campaign event in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather at his campaign event in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Supporter of President Donald Trump, Tristen Gressett, from Alabama, poses with a Make America Great Again hat, outside Trump's campaign event in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump pose for photos in front of a bus with his image on it as they gather outside his campaign event in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Flags wave in the wind as supporters of President Donald Trump gather near his campaign event in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Georgia Representative Doug Collins speaks with supporters at a campaign event for President Donald Trump in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
President Donald Trump reacts at the end of his campaign rally at Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Florida, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Supporter wearing a Trump face mask looks on as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Supporters cheer as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
President Donald Trump leaves after his campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a campaign rally at Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Florida, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
White House adviser Hope Hicks waves near of President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Florida, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a campaign rally at Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Florida, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A supporter of President Donald Trump adjusts her facial shield during a campaign rally at Caloosa Sound Convention Center & Amphitheater in Fort Myers, Florida, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
