Trump visits battered Puerto Rico
Air Force One carrying President Trump lands at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, as part of a visit to the areas affected by Hurricane Maria, in Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump shakes hands with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz before a briefing to survey hurricane damage, at Muniz Air National Guard Base in Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump talks with residents while surveying hurricane damage in San Juan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump and first lady Melania walk through a neighborhood in Guaynabo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump addresses White House Chief of Staff John Kelly before a briefing on hurricane relief efforts in a hangar at Muniz Air National Guard Base in Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump examines emergency lights being given to a crowd of local residents at Calgary Chapel in San Juan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Local police greet President Trump and first lady Melania as they arrive aboard Air Force One, at Muniz Air National Guard Base in Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump walks past hurricane wreckage as he participates in a walking tour with (L-R) first lady Melania Trump, Guaynabo Mayor Angel Perez Otero, FEMA Administrator Brock Long and Lt. General Jeffrey Buchanan in areas damaged by...more
President Trump waves to local residents at a disaster relief distribution center at Calgary Chapel in San Juan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz attends a briefing with President Trump on hurricane damage, at Muniz Air National Guard Base in Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump and first lady Melania arrive at a distribution center in San Juan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump hands out bags of rice to a crowd of local residents at Calgary Chapel in San Juan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Air Force One carrying President Trump lands at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Air Force One carrying President Trump lands at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
