Trump visits Britain

British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip stand together with U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the entrance to Blenheim Palace, where they are attending a dinner with specially invited guests and business leaders, near Oxford, Britain, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, July 12, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump leads British Prime Minister Theresa May by the hand as they climb the steps to the entrance of Blenheim Palace, July 12, 2018. Will Oliver/Pool via REUTERS

Thursday, July 12, 2018
British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump climb the steps to the entrance of Blenheim Palace, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Thursday, July 12, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump leave the U.S. ambassador's residence, Winfield House in London, where they are staying, on their way to Blenheim Palace for dinner, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, July 12, 2018
A demonstrator protests next to the specially erected fence surrounding the U.S. ambassador's residence, Winfield House, where U.S. President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump are staying, in London, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Thursday, July 12, 2018
British Prime Minster Theresa May and her husband Philip stand together with U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the entrance to Blenheim Palace, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Thursday, July 12, 2018
British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip stand together with U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the entrance to Blenheim Palace, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, July 12, 2018
Demonstrators protest outside the grounds of Blenheim Palace, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Thursday, July 12, 2018
Pro-Trump demonstrators stand outside the grounds of Blenheim Palace, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Thursday, July 12, 2018
Demonstrators protest next to the specially erected fence surrounding the U.S. ambassador's residence, Winfield House, in London, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Thursday, July 12, 2018
Demonstrators protest outside the grounds of Blenheim Palace, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Thursday, July 12, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Winfield House, residence of the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, in London, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, July 12, 2018
Demonstrators protest next to the specially erected fence surrounding the U.S. ambassador's residence, Winfield House, in London, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Thursday, July 12, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport, Britain, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, July 12, 2018
A U.S. military helicopter flies in low over Regent's Park on its way to the U.S. ambassador's residence, Winfield House, in London, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Thursday, July 12, 2018
People inflate a helium-filled Donald Trump blimp which they hope to deploy during his visit in London, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Tuesday, June 26, 2018
