Trump visits charred ruins of Paradise
President Trump visits the Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park, a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire with Mayor Jody Jones in Paradise, California, November 17. REUTERS/ Leah Millis
Children hold up an American flag while wearing masks to protect them from smoke as the motorcade of President Trump drives by in Paradise, California. REUTERS/ Leah Millis
Firefighters watch as President Trump's motorcade passes them as he visits the Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park, a neighborhood recently destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/ Leah Millis
President Trump visits the charred wreckage of Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park with Governor-elect Gavin Newsom (L), Brock Long (R), Paradise Mayor Jody Jones (2nd R) and Governor Jerry Brown in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Trump visits the charred wreckage of Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Secret Service members stand lookout on top of emergency vehicles as President Trump's motorcade leaves an operations center near Paradise in Chico, California. REUTERS/ Leah Millis
Workers stop to watch the motorcade of President Trump as he visits devastated areas in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man waves a Trump flag as the motorcade of President Trump drives by after Trump visited a neighborhood in Paradise, California. REUTERS/ Leah Millis
U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy points while walking with President Trump and other officials while visiting the charred wreckage of Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A Secret Service officer is on guard during President Trump's visit to the charred wreckage of Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A woman holds a sign up as the motorcade of President Trump passes by on its way to the operations center near Paradise in Chico, California. REUTERS/ Leah Millis
A child wears a mask to protect them from smoke as they watch the motorcade of President Trump pass by on its way to the operations center near Paradise in Chico, California. REUTERS/ Leah Millis
President Trump asks questions about a fire map to Josh Bischof, Operations Branch Director of Incident Management Team 4 of Cal Fire while visiting an operations center near Paradise in Chico, California. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Trump looks on as California Governor Jerry Brown speaks during a briefing with State officials after visiting the charred wreckage of Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park in Paradise, in Chico, California. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Trump visits the Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park, a neighborhood recently destroyed by the Camp Fire, in Paradise, California. REUTERS/ Leah Millis
A child wears a mask to protect himself from smoke as they watch the motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump pass by on its way to the operations center near Paradise in Chico, California. REUTERS/ Leah Millis
President Trump boards Air Force One as smoke blankets the air at Beale Air Force Base, after visiting the devastated town of Paradise in California. REUTERS/ Leah Millis
