Trump visits Dayton and El Paso after mass shootings

An Oregon District resident shows a sign at supporters of President Donald Trump near the site of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 7, 2019. Trump met in Ohio with victims and first responders after nine people and the suspect were killed in a rampage early on Sunday, one of two mass shootings 13 hours apart that shocked the country. Protesters chanted "Do Something!" and "You are why" accused him of inflaming tensions with anti-immigrant and racially charged rhetoric. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
President Donald Trump reaches out to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo as he is greeted by Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and John Cornyn (R-TX) at El Paso International Airport in El Paso, Texas. Trump also visited El Paso, on the border with Mexico, where 22 people were killed at a Walmart store on Saturday by a 21-year-old man who had posted an anti-immigrant manifesto online. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Protestors line the streets near Miami Valley Hospital while President Donald Trump visits the victims of the Dayton shooting. Trump visited Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where the wounded were treated. Crowds of protesters outside the hospital and in downtown Dayton held signs reading, "Hate not welcome here," and "Stop this terror." REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
People hold banners while taking part in a rally against the visit of the President Donald Trump after a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas. Placard reads "Humans and Inhuman" REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
President Donald Trump is greeted by Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley as Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) looks on after Trump arrived aboard Air Force One at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Supporters of President Donald Trump scream at counter-protesters near the scene of Sunday morning's mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Protestors line the streets, rallying around a baby Trump balloon, near Miami Valley Hospital while President Donald Trump visits the victims in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
A man takes part in a rally against the visit of the President Donald Trump after a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Supporters of President Donald Trump argue with a police officer near the scene of Sunday morning s mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
A demonstrator holds a sign as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes by before visiting the site of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Trump supporters stand among demonstrators as President Donald Trump visits the site of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
A mourner argues with supporters of President Donald Trump near the scene of Sunday morning s mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Demonstrators greet the motorcade of President Donald Trump as it passes by before visiting the site of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley wait to speak with President Donald Trump as Trump arrived aboard Air Force One at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
The 'Trump Bus' drives around the area near the Miami Valley Hospital as protesters protest a visit of President Donald Trump to the Miami Valley Hospital following a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Matthew Hatcher

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Trump supporters march through a group of protesters protesting gun violence and a visit of President Donald Trump to the Miami Valley Hospital following a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Matthew Hatcher

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Protestors gather around a baby Trump balloon during their rally against gun violence and a visit from President Donald Trump following a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Protestors gather around a baby Trump balloon to rally against gun violence and a visit from President Donald Trump following a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Protestors inflate a baby Trump balloon to rally against gun violence and a visit from President Donald Trump following a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Protestors line the streets, near Miami Valley Hospital while President Donald Trump visits the victims of Sunday morning's mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
