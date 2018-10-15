Trump visits hurricane-ravaged Florida Panhandle
President Donald Trump visits a street in the the town of Lynn Haven, Florida, as he tours areas ravaged by Hurricane Michael in Florida and Georgia, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump give out water at a distribution center in Lynn Haven, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit a street in the the town of Lynn Haven, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit a street in the the town of Lynn Haven, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tour areas ravaged by Hurricane Michael in Lynn Haven, Florida, U.S., October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk down a street with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Folrida Governor Rick Scott and FEMA Director Brock Long in the town of Lynn Haven, Florida, as they tour...more
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump listen to Florida Governor Rick Scott as they tour areas ravaged by Hurricane Michael in in Lynn Haven, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump riding aboard Marine One tours storm damage from Hurricane Michael along the Gulf Coast of Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tour areas ravaged by Hurricane Michael in Lynn Haven, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
