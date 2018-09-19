Trump visits hurricane-stricken North Carolina
President Donald Trump participates in a tour of areas damaged by Hurricane Florence in New Bern, North Carolina, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump walks down a street while on a tour of Hurricane Florence recovery efforts in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump embraces a boy while helping hand out meals with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (L) at a distribution center at Temple Baptist Church in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump talks with a driver while handing out food during a visit to a distribution center outside the Temple Baptist Church in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump hugs a woman while on a tour in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump greets people while distributing food in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump hands out food through a car window while visiting a distribution center outside the Temple Baptist Church in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump poses for a photo while handing out meals at a distribution center at Temple Baptist Church in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump participates in a briefing on Hurricane Florence recovery efforts at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly looks out from inside an armored vehicle as President Donald Trump participates in a briefing on Hurricane Florence recovery efforts at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina....more
President Donald Trump speaks with North Carolina Lt Governor Dan Forest as the president arrives to participate in a briefing on Hurricane Florence recovery efforts at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin...more
