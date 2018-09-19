Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 19, 2018 | 1:15pm EDT

Trump visits hurricane-stricken North Carolina

President Donald Trump participates in a tour of areas damaged by Hurricane Florence in New Bern, North Carolina, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump participates in a tour of areas damaged by Hurricane Florence in New Bern, North Carolina, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
President Donald Trump participates in a tour of areas damaged by Hurricane Florence in New Bern, North Carolina, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 11
President Donald Trump walks down a street while on a tour of Hurricane Florence recovery efforts in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump walks down a street while on a tour of Hurricane Florence recovery efforts in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
President Donald Trump walks down a street while on a tour of Hurricane Florence recovery efforts in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 11
President Donald Trump embraces a boy while helping hand out meals with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (L) at a distribution center at Temple Baptist Church in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump embraces a boy while helping hand out meals with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (L) at a distribution center at Temple Baptist Church in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
President Donald Trump embraces a boy while helping hand out meals with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (L) at a distribution center at Temple Baptist Church in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 11
President Donald Trump talks with a driver while handing out food during a visit to a distribution center outside the Temple Baptist Church in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump talks with a driver while handing out food during a visit to a distribution center outside the Temple Baptist Church in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
President Donald Trump talks with a driver while handing out food during a visit to a distribution center outside the Temple Baptist Church in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 11
President Donald Trump hugs a woman while on a tour in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump hugs a woman while on a tour in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
President Donald Trump hugs a woman while on a tour in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 11
President Donald Trump greets people while distributing food in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump greets people while distributing food in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
President Donald Trump greets people while distributing food in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 11
President Donald Trump hands out food through a car window while visiting a distribution center outside the Temple Baptist Church in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump hands out food through a car window while visiting a distribution center outside the Temple Baptist Church in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
President Donald Trump hands out food through a car window while visiting a distribution center outside the Temple Baptist Church in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 11
President Donald Trump poses for a photo while handing out meals at a distribution center at Temple Baptist Church in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump poses for a photo while handing out meals at a distribution center at Temple Baptist Church in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
President Donald Trump poses for a photo while handing out meals at a distribution center at Temple Baptist Church in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 11
President Donald Trump participates in a briefing on Hurricane Florence recovery efforts at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump participates in a briefing on Hurricane Florence recovery efforts at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
President Donald Trump participates in a briefing on Hurricane Florence recovery efforts at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 11
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly looks out from inside an armored vehicle as President Donald Trump participates in a briefing on Hurricane Florence recovery efforts at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly looks out from inside an armored vehicle as President Donald Trump participates in a briefing on Hurricane Florence recovery efforts at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina....more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly looks out from inside an armored vehicle as President Donald Trump participates in a briefing on Hurricane Florence recovery efforts at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 11
President Donald Trump speaks with North Carolina Lt Governor Dan Forest as the president arrives to participate in a briefing on Hurricane Florence recovery efforts at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump speaks with North Carolina Lt Governor Dan Forest as the president arrives to participate in a briefing on Hurricane Florence recovery efforts at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
President Donald Trump speaks with North Carolina Lt Governor Dan Forest as the president arrives to participate in a briefing on Hurricane Florence recovery efforts at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Puerto Rico one year after Hurricane Maria

Puerto Rico one year after Hurricane Maria

Next Slideshows

Puerto Rico one year after Hurricane Maria

Puerto Rico one year after Hurricane Maria

A year after Hurricane Maria killed almost 3,000 people, about 45,000 homes still have blue roofs, as tarps installed by FEMA are called.

12:45pm EDT
Aerial icebergs

Aerial icebergs

Aerial views of icebergs in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland.

10:15am EDT
Florence from above

Florence from above

Aerials views of the flooding in North Carolina.

7:20am EDT
South Korean president visits North Korea

South Korean president visits North Korea

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for a third summit in Pyongyang.

Sep 18 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Puerto Rico one year after Hurricane Maria

Puerto Rico one year after Hurricane Maria

A year after Hurricane Maria killed almost 3,000 people, about 45,000 homes still have blue roofs, as tarps installed by FEMA are called.

Aerial icebergs

Aerial icebergs

Aerial views of icebergs in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland.

Florence from above

Florence from above

Aerials views of the flooding in North Carolina.

South Korean president visits North Korea

South Korean president visits North Korea

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for a third summit in Pyongyang.

Picking up the pieces after last year's Mexico City earthquake

Picking up the pieces after last year's Mexico City earthquake

Residents displaced by last year's devastating earthquake in Mexico City are still living in temporary housing amid their ruined apartment buildings.

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Confirming Judge Kavanaugh

Confirming Judge Kavanaugh

Images from the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Rising waters in North Carolina after Florence

Rising waters in North Carolina after Florence

Rising flood waters threatened communities across the Carolinas as storm Florence menaced the Northeast with heavy rains and tornadoes after killing at least 33 people.

Emmy red carpet style

Emmy red carpet style

Fashion highlights from the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

View More

Pictures

Podcast