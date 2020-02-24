Trump visits India
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tour the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a "Namaste Trump" event at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
President Donald Trump waves as he attends the "Namaste Trump" event at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks, as U.S. President Donald Trump reacts, at a "Namaste Trump" event at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
People sit in stands at the Sardar Patel Stadium, where U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a "Namaste Trump" event with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit, in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the "Namaste Trump" event at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Women show how a Charkha, a type of Indian spinning wheel, works to U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, as they visit the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
The feet of U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are seen as they visit the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the "Namaste Trump" event with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
U.S. President Donald Trump embraces Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the "Namaste Trump" event at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
People leave the Sardar Patel Stadium after U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a "Namaste Trump" event in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A view shows a motorcade transporting U.S. President Donald Trump enroute to Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a welcoming ceremony as he arrives at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tour the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Next Slideshows
Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucuses
Bernie Sanders scored a decisive victory in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada and gained a fresh burst of momentum, while Joe Biden appeared headed...
Democrats campaign in Nevada
Democratic presidential candidates campaign in Nevada, where reaching Latino voters and winning union support will be key to success in the state's caucus on...
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.
MORE IN PICTURES
Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucuses
Bernie Sanders scored a decisive victory in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada and gained a fresh burst of momentum, while Joe Biden appeared headed to a second-place finish that will give his struggling campaign new hope.
Democrats campaign in Nevada
Democratic presidential candidates campaign in Nevada, where reaching Latino voters and winning union support will be key to success in the state's caucus on Feb. 22.
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.
Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline
Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.
Trump holds Las Vegas campaign rally
President Trump rallies his supporters before the Nevada caucuses, during a four-day Western swing.
Best of Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan Fashion Week.
Life in the time of the coronavirus
Citizens in China and beyond adapt to a new normal of masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during a coronavirus outbreak that is spreading around the world.
Branson targets young travelers with Virgin Voyages cruise ship
British entrepreneur Richard Branson hopes to lure a younger generation of holidaymakers with his first cruise ship "Scarlet Lady," featuring a boutique hotel-type design and sundeck yoga, a tattoo studio and vinyl records store.