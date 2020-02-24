Edition:
Trump visits India

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tour the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a "Namaste Trump" event at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

President Donald Trump waves as he attends the "Namaste Trump" event at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks, as U.S. President Donald Trump reacts, at a "Namaste Trump" event at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

People sit in stands at the Sardar Patel Stadium, where U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a "Namaste Trump" event with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit, in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the "Namaste Trump" event at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Women show how a Charkha, a type of Indian spinning wheel, works to U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, as they visit the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

The feet of U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are seen as they visit the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the "Namaste Trump" event with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

U.S. President Donald Trump embraces Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the "Namaste Trump" event at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

People leave the Sardar Patel Stadium after U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a "Namaste Trump" event in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A view shows a motorcade transporting U.S. President Donald Trump enroute to Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a welcoming ceremony as he arrives at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tour the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

