Wed Jun 5, 2019 | 8:30pm EDT

Trump visits Ireland

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport in Shannon, Ireland, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
President Donald Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr. visit a local pub in Doonbeg village, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport in Shannon, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Eric and Donald Trump Jr. visit a local pub in Doonbeg village, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Protesters carry an anti-Trump flag as they demonstrate in a camp they have set up outside Shannon Airport in Shannon, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
President Donald Trump meets Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport in Shannon, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Shannon Airport in Shannon, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
A supporter of President Donald Trump is seen during a visit by Eric and Donald Trump Jr. to a local pub in Doonberg village, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Protesters are seen during an anti-Trump demonstration in a camp they have set up outside Shannon Airport in Shannon, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Irish police officers pass by an anti-Trump sign as people demonstrate in a camp they have set up outside Shannon Airport in Shannon, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Donald Trump Jr. reacts as he visits a local pub in Doonbeg village, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Eric and Donald Trump Jr. take a selfie with people during a visit to a local pub in Doonbeg village, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Protesters are seen holding signs during an anti-Trump demonstration in a camp they have set up outside Shannon Airport in Shannon, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Eric and Donald Trump Jr. visit a local pub in Doonbeg village, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Protesters are seen during an anti-Trump demonstration in a camp they have set up outside Shannon Airport in Shannon, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Protesters are seen during an anti-Trump demonstration in a camp they have set up outside Shannon Airport in Shannon, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
