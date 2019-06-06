Trump visits Ireland
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport in Shannon, Ireland, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr. visit a local pub in Doonbeg village, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport in Shannon, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Eric and Donald Trump Jr. visit a local pub in Doonbeg village, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Protesters carry an anti-Trump flag as they demonstrate in a camp they have set up outside Shannon Airport in Shannon, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
President Donald Trump meets Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport in Shannon, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Shannon Airport in Shannon, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter of President Donald Trump is seen during a visit by Eric and Donald Trump Jr. to a local pub in Doonberg village, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Protesters are seen during an anti-Trump demonstration in a camp they have set up outside Shannon Airport in Shannon, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Irish police officers pass by an anti-Trump sign as people demonstrate in a camp they have set up outside Shannon Airport in Shannon, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Donald Trump Jr. reacts as he visits a local pub in Doonbeg village, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Eric and Donald Trump Jr. take a selfie with people during a visit to a local pub in Doonbeg village, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Protesters are seen holding signs during an anti-Trump demonstration in a camp they have set up outside Shannon Airport in Shannon, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Eric and Donald Trump Jr. visit a local pub in Doonbeg village, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Protesters are seen during an anti-Trump demonstration in a camp they have set up outside Shannon Airport in Shannon, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Protesters are seen during an anti-Trump demonstration in a camp they have set up outside Shannon Airport in Shannon, June 5. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
