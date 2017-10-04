Edition:
Wed Oct 4, 2017

Trump visits Las Vegas

Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
President Donald Trump is greeted by Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo as he arrives to meet with officials and first responders in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
President Donald Trump is greeted by survivor family members Shelby Stalker and Stephanie Melanson (L) after meeting with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman (C) and police at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are greeted by Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval as they arrive to meet with officials and first responders in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, greets trauma center staff at the University Medical Center after meeting with victims in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
President Donald Trump speaks at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department with first responders who reacted to the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, arrives to talk to reporters with University Medical Center Trauma Center Medical Director Dr. John Fildes (L), after meeting with victims in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump after meeting with police at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, meets at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department with first responders who reacted to the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step from Air Force One as they arrive in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
