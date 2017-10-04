Trump visits Las Vegas
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake
President Donald Trump is greeted by Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo as he arrives to meet with officials and first responders in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump is greeted by survivor family members Shelby Stalker and Stephanie Melanson (L) after meeting with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman (C) and police at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in the wake of the mass shooting...more
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are greeted by Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval as they arrive to meet with officials and first responders in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, greets trauma center staff at the University Medical Center after meeting with victims in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump speaks at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department with first responders who reacted to the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, arrives to talk to reporters with University Medical Center Trauma Center Medical Director Dr. John Fildes (L), after meeting with victims in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada....more
President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump after meeting with police at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, meets at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department with first responders who reacted to the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step from Air Force One as they arrive in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
On the frontlines of Raqqa with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.
Plight of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August
Theresa May interrupted by coughing fit and prankster
Prime Minister Theresa May's attempt to enthuse her divided party during her keynote speech at the Conservative conference was overshadowed by an extended...
Trump visits battered Puerto Rico
President Trump visits areas damaged by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
One month after Mexico's earthquake
Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.