Trump visits Mount Rushmore
President Donald Trump attends South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks are launched during celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Attendees wait for President Donald Trump to speak at South Dakota's U.S. Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Protesters and vehicles block the road at a protest, during a visit by President Donald Trump to Mount Rushmore, in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. Mandatory credit INDIGENOUS RISING MEDIA/via REUTERS
President Donald Trump looks at U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerial flypast as he and first lady Melania Trump attend South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom...more
President Donald Trump attends South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump looks at fireworks as he attends South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
An aerial flypast takes place over Mt. Rushmore during South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Attendees look on as President Donald Trump speaks at South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump attends South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Tiffany Trump, her boyfriend Michael Boulos, Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump, are seen as President Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota,...more
South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations seen at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations seen at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump gestures as he attends South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump looks at U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerial flypast as he and first lady Melania Trump attend South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom...more
Marine One with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump flies next to Mt. Rushmore, in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
