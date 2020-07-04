Edition:
Trump visits Mount Rushmore

President Donald Trump attends South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks are launched during celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Attendees wait for President Donald Trump to speak at South Dakota's U.S. Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Protesters and vehicles block the road at a protest, during a visit by President Donald Trump to Mount Rushmore, in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. Mandatory credit INDIGENOUS RISING MEDIA/via REUTERS

President Donald Trump looks at U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerial flypast as he and first lady Melania Trump attend South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump attends South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump looks at fireworks as he attends South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

An aerial flypast takes place over Mt. Rushmore during South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Attendees look on as President Donald Trump speaks at South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump attends South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Tiffany Trump, her boyfriend Michael Boulos, Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump, are seen as President Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations seen at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations seen at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump gestures as he attends South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump looks at U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerial flypast as he and first lady Melania Trump attend South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Marine One with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump flies next to Mt. Rushmore, in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

